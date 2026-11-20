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Key Takeaways Phil Shawe grew TransPerfect, a translation company, from an NYU dorm-room startup into a billion-dollar business.

He started with cold calls “till our fingers bled” and self-financed growth.

Shawe now embraces technology like AI, even though it reduces billable hours.

At age 23, Phil Shawe was pursuing an MBA at NYU when he had a business idea that made some people around him skeptical. Why spend money on business school, thousands of dollars, only to start a small translation company?

Shawe saw an opening. Advertising agencies, law firms and big corporations needed language services. He believed he could deliver something better than what was currently on the market.

“I met my former partner in business school, and she had worked at the largest translation company at the time, Berlitz,” Shawe says in a new interview with Entrepreneur. “She worked there in New York, and they were constantly unable to satisfy clients. We theorized that there was a better mousetrap to build in the language business.”

Phil Shawe in his NYU dorm room where he started TransPerfect in 1992. Credit: TransPerfect

In 1992, Shawe and his business partner, Liz Elting, co-founded TransPerfect from his NYU dorm room. They didn’t have a large financial backer underwriting their ambitions. They financed the business themselves, leaned on credit cards and tried to find customers.

First, the founders had to persuade someone to hire them.

“We would basically cold-call till our fingers bled,” Shawe says.

They also faxed prospects and sent mailers containing information and brochures. As projects came in, they built a network of linguists to handle the work. Shawe’s description of the early sales strategy is simple: “Brute force clients in the door.”

Shawe has since helped turn that operation into a business generating $1.32 billion in annual revenue. He notes that TransPerfect now has more than 10,000 employees, whose work extends from translating contracts and supporting global drug studies to developing software and helping companies implement AI.

Shawe says that about half of the company’s revenue still comes from language translation services. The rest comes from technology consulting and other businesses shaped around customer needs.

As TransPerfect has grown, so has Shawe’s net worth. According to the Forbes billionaires list, Shawe, 57, is currently worth $1.7 billion.

Phil Shawe. Photography by Two Elk Studios

Winning customers was only the beginning

TransPerfect produced about $400,000 in revenue in its first year, Shawe says. He recalls that the company broke even that year, with little choice but to keep spending below what it brought in.

The founders reinvested in the company as it grew. There was an exception to the largely self-financed approach: In 1998, Shawe says, they separated the technology business from the traditional translation operation and raised $4.1 million, with Deutsche Bank as the lead investor.

After the internet bubble burst, he and his partner used their own money to return investors’ original capital. Shawe later bought out his partner in 2018.

Shawe does not credit the company’s rise entirely to persistence. TransPerfect arrived as the internet and globalization created new connections across borders. The founders worked hard, but the timing helped.

However, as the company expanded, landing work was not the toughest problem. Shawe says hiring and retaining people who could deliver the work became harder. The founders could not oversee every project or client relationship, so training employees became increasingly important.

Growth also taught Shawe a costly lesson about the difference between a customer’s promise and a binding commitment.

Early on, a client indicated that a substantial amount of business was coming. TransPerfect opened an Atlanta office, placed people on-site and made significant investments to prepare. Then the customer changed course, leaving the company financially exposed.

“It almost put us out of business,” Shawe says.

He says that situation was his most expensive mistake as a founder. The error was investing heavily in a venture without adequate contractual protection. His takeaway was not to make massive capital commitments for business that a customer has only verbally agreed to provide.

Phil Shawe at the TransPerfect ELEVATE Conference in Amsterdam, 2022. Credit: TransPerfect

Growth strategies

TransPerfect started with cold outreach. Keeping customers helped it scale. “If you want a business to grow, the most important thing you can do is retain your customers,” Shawe says.

For TransPerfect, that meant hitting deadlines and delivering projects in the formats clients expect. Consistently performing well could turn a customer contact into an internal advocate, or someone willing to recommend the company to another team or division.

Shawe says referrals between divisions of large corporations is an important source of business. TransPerfect prefers to obtain new customers through recommendations from within an organization, and much of its sales activity now involves expanding services for existing customers.

TransPerfect also organized around industries. Once it had enough banking work, for example, it could build a dedicated finance division staffed with people who understood that sector. It applied the same approach to law firms, life sciences and luxury brands.

The company’s goal is to become a trusted advisor, not simply a supplier accepting translation orders. Listening to customers opened doors. For example, legal translation clients needed help with electronic discovery, or finding and processing digital information for litigation. TransPerfect expanded into those services, and Shawe says the e-discovery and litigation-support business is on pace to generate $160 million or more this year.

“E-discovery and litigation support is not something that we started in the dorm room, but over the years enough of our customers communicated to us that they needed better or different services in this field, and that’s what drew us into it,” Shawe says.

He added that the business is now a “huge contributor” to the company’s annual revenue.

Addressing AI and advice for young founders

TransPerfect faces new advancements like AI and rapid translation features from tech giants like Apple and Google. Shawe says that TransPerfect must bring new technology to customers.

“We want to be the ones constantly disrupting our own business,” he says.

Shawe has witnessed several waves of technology reshape translation, including neural machine translation, or AI that automatically translates text with advanced technology, and now large language models, or AI programs trained on massive amounts of text data. Shawe says each change has created ways to accomplish more with fewer resources.

He notes that if formatting a multilingual manual once required 40 hours, and software can reduce that work to an hour or 15 minutes, TransPerfect should introduce the software, even if it loses billable hours.

“It might decrease our revenue in the short term, but it’s going to cement our client relationship and allow us to grow the business with that customer in the long term,” Shawe says.

TransPerfect can go beyond translating words and help businesses use language technology effectively. Shawe says customers continue to turn to the company for additional languages and higher-risk content even as automation handles more work.

He advises young founders to “raise as little money as possible” and “show real revenues as much as you can.”

If he were starting from scratch with limited money and no network, he says he would focus on building relationships with customers and team members.

“These contacts that you make when you’re young, they compound like interest, and the value of those relationships also compounds,” Shawe says.