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Key Takeaways Increasing revenue and being incredibly busy doesn’t necessarily mean your business is growing. Focus on profitability, customer satisfaction, stronger teams and making the business less dependent on you.

Focus on what’s actually working. Figure out where your best customers are coming from and what they’re buying. If you identify something that’s working, do more of it.

Identify anything you’re still doing simply because you’ve always done it, and ask yourself what needs to change before next year.

A mentor of mine, Jack Nikcevich, told me something years ago that I’ve never forgotten. “You can get bigger, or you can get better,” he said, “but you can’t do both at once.”

I didn’t really understand what he meant until Covid. Work for my marketing agency, Bolt Marketing, slowed overnight, and I was on edge like everyone else. As the dust settled, it became clear that we had enough steady business to keep the lights on, so we made a call. We let go of our most exhausting clients and spent six months working on figuring out who we actually were as a company.

We tightened up our processes and got honest about our positioning — all the stuff we’d been ignoring. We’ve grown every year since, and I can trace almost all of that growth back to this period of intense focus.

I think about Jack’s line a lot this time of year, because the fourth quarter makes business owners a little crazy. The year is almost over, you’ve got revenue goals to hit, budgets to review, and everyone’s already asking about your plans for next year. For a lot of founders, the natural response is to put their heads down and work harder. I’ve done it plenty of times myself, and I’ve learned that a lot of that extra effort goes into motion that never turns into progress.

I’ve spent most of my career working with entrepreneurs building businesses in smaller markets. They know exactly when payroll hits, and they’re building their companies without millions of dollars in outside investment. For them, time is as tight as cash. A business like that can stay incredibly busy for years while nothing really changes.

So before the year wraps up, it’s worth asking a few uncomfortable questions to make sure your time and effort are actually moving you forward.

Are you growing, or are you just doing more?

Revenue is important. I’m certainly not going to argue otherwise. But revenue alone can hide a lot. You can grow sales while your margins shrink. You can bring in new customers who are a nightmare to serve, or hire a bunch of people and add services only to discover you’ve built a more complicated version of the business you already had. I’ve watched founders post record sales and still end the year with less cash and less freedom than they started with.

Before you set another ambitious revenue target, look at what your growth is actually producing. Are you more profitable? Is your team getting stronger? Are your customers happier? Is the business becoming less dependent on you? Those questions will tell you a lot more about whether you’re building something that lasts.

Do you know what’s actually working?

Entrepreneurs are idea people. We love trying new things, whether it’s a new campaign or some shiny piece of software that promises to change everything (cough, cough, AI). I’m guilty of it, too. At some point, though, we have to be honest about the difference between what we enjoy doing and what moves the business forward.

Take marketing. You might spend hours making social media content because you enjoy it, while most of your best customers come from referrals. Or you might be convinced a particular service is your bread and butter, only to find out a less exciting offering is generating most of your profit. The numbers don’t always tell the story we want to hear.

So figure out where your best customers are coming from and what they’re buying. A spreadsheet and an honest hour will get you most of the way there. And if you identify something that’s working, do more of it.

What are you still doing simply because you’ve always done it?

This might be my favorite question, because it’s where founders find the quickest wins.

Every business picks up habits over the years: Meetings that made sense two years ago, reports nobody reads, software nobody logs into, services that stay on the menu because they’ve always been there. Individually, none of these seem like a big deal. Added up, they eat a surprising amount of time and money, and they eat your attention, which might be the most valuable thing a founder has.

Look at what your team spends time on every week and ask a simple question: If we were starting this business today, would we still do it this way? If the answer is no, why are you doing it now?

What needs to change before next year?

I love setting goals. I’m a big believer in having a vision and building a plan to get there. I’ve also learned that a new calendar year has never solved an old problem for me. If your sales process is broken in October, a fresh set of goals in January won’t fix it. If you’re spending money on marketing that doesn’t work, a bigger budget just means you’ll waste more of it. And if you’re the bottleneck in every decision, adding more customers is going to make your life harder.

For the first several years of Bolt, I was in every meeting. That made sense when we were scrappy and fighting for every account. As we grew, I started getting in the way of the systems we’d built to run without me. Now the question I ask my team constantly is, “Do I have to be in this meeting?” Usually the answer is no, and the business runs better because of it.

You don’t have to overhaul the whole company all at once. Pick one or two things that would make a real difference, like improving your margins, simplifying an offer, documenting a process or finally handing off something you’ve held onto for too long. Then make those changes now, while you still have some time left in the year.

Pick your season

There’s nothing wrong with pushing hard to finish the year strong. I hope you hit every goal you’ve set. Just don’t get so locked in on a number that you lose sight of what you’re building. Most of us started our businesses to create opportunity and have some control over our time and our future, and a bigger revenue line doesn’t guarantee either one.

Jack was right that you can’t do both at once. So before you lock in next year’s number, ask yourself which season you’re in. If it’s a season to get bigger, run. If it’s a season to get better, give yourself permission to slow down and fix what’s underneath. Either way, choose it on purpose.