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Key Takeaways AI is now the first stop in franchise research, but it’s most useful in the middle phase of due diligence, not the bookends.

AI is poor at discovery because it draws on promotional web content and can’t account for your personal goals, yet it excels at comparing FDDs, building sensitivity analyses and projection models across shortlisted brands.

As I’m sure you’re aware, AI is the dominant topic of discussion across the business world right now. If you haven’t already become aware of how AI is impacting your business, then you may be living under a rock.

In the small business world, AI has already become instrumental in supporting under-resourced entrepreneurs. As a franchise consultant, I see this every day. Office support tools? Check. Rendering of services during a sales call? Check. Customer follow-up? Check. AI has got you covered.

Similarly, I am seeing more and more prospective franchise buyers using AI in the research phase. It’s become the first stop on the due diligence research journey, understandably so, since these AI tools are highly effective at comparing large volumes of information. However, as a franchise consultant, I’ve also seen where AI is being misused and ultimately causing more indecision and uncertainty than confidently signed franchise agreements.

What I’ve discovered? AI is most useful in the middle phase of your research. Let me explain.

The due diligence process can be loosely broken down into three sections: discovery, brand comparison, and final decisions. That middle, time-intensive comparison section? These are the objective criteria you need to compare across various brands. This is where AI is your best friend. However, those two bookending pieces (discovery and the final decision)? These demand nuance and rely on intangibles that only you can decide. This is where AI is a terrible tool.

So let’s break down these three phases of franchise research and parse out where AI is beneficial and where you need to rely more on your judgment.

1. Discovery

Right now, if you go out to three different AI platforms and ask them what franchise you should buy, you’ll get three very different answers.

Why? AI is terrible at franchise identification. Since AI is pulling from the internet, much of the information is promotional. The real information is hidden behind disclosure laws / walls. Furthermore, AI cannot know the actual people behind the brand or concept — it can’t meet them in person or understand the differentiators and support that only come from getting to know a brand’s team.

Most importantly, identifying the brands that you want to explore further requires preliminary work — work that is difficult to shortcut with AI because it’s unique to you. This is where you’ll want to first hone in on your individual requirements and goals.

What role do you want to have in the business? Do you want to work solo or hire employees? Do you want a location-based brick-and-mortar business or a service brand that provides services at varying job sites? What industries are you open to and which ones give you the ick? Answering questions like these (and many more) will help to narrow down your parameters.

Be careful not to put the cart before the horse. Take time to answer these questions before you dive into nuances of different brands. Pro tip? Consider reaching out to a franchise consultant. Working with a professional can be very useful in this phase because they will be able to help you establish and develop your criteria and apply it to a variety of viable brands.

2. Brand comparisons

Once you’ve identified a handful of brands you are interested in exploring further based on the criteria you determined in the initial research phase, it’s time to start a deep dive into brand comparisons. In the past, I’ve seen so many candidates toil over these comparisons, entering data into spreadsheets and trying to make sure they’re comparing apples to apples.

This is where AI is a game changer.

Historically, one of the most time-consuming and tedious parts of the due diligence process has been comparing Franchise Disclosure Documents (FDDs). This is a 23-section monster document that provides you with a full breakdown and scope of a potential franchise. This includes everything from financial projections to territory information to complicated legalities.

Often, franchise candidates will seriously compare anywhere from 3-6 brands – that’s a lot of content to review in the FDDs. However, with AI, you can upload the brand FDDs and ask it to create a comparison of how they are similar and how they differ. Since every FDD has the same 23-section structure, it’s a good data set for AI tools to analyze and present to you in easily understandable reports, although there is no exact uniform way franchises are required to disclose information, so getting apples-to-apples comparisons requires very careful review of AI output.

Any other great uses for AI at this stage? Have it create a sensitivity analysis (best case, worst case and expected case) spreadsheet for you. Have it provide common financing options. Have it create projection models. Essentially, use it to synthesize all the information that will help you to make the final decision. Let it do the heavy labor, while you review and analyze the outputs.

3. Final decision

At the end of the day, AI can’t make value judgments for you — that’s still more art than science. And more than anything, starting a business requires an emotional commitment and mindset shift–that is nothing AI can help you with.

Have you got that sensitivity analysis spreadsheet? That’s a fantastic tool, but a spreadsheet can’t make assumptions for you. To do this, you need to speak with individual franchisees and confirm the information during the validation stage.

You had AI break down common financing options? Great, but it doesn’t understand your risk tolerance and emotional makeup. You will need to determine whether you have the financial backing and spousal support to make an investment. Additionally, AI may be able to provide a list of financial professionals in your location, but it can’t make a recommendation for that person based on actual experience — you’ll need to network or rely on your franchise consultant for that.

Ultimately, AI is a powerful tool you should absolutely use in the franchise research process. However, it’s not a catch-all replacement for either finding the right business model or the final decision-making.