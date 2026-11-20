Maria Leon Rodriguez traded deposit slips for empanadas. The former Bank of America employee now runs La Colombiana Hamburger, a food truck business in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, that draws customers from as far as Boston and New Hampshire, according to Edible Boston.

Rodriguez got her start serving empanadas, arepas and hot dogs with tangy sauces and melted cheese from her back porch. Word spread faster than the cheese could melt. She enrolled in the Worcester Regional Food Hub’s Launching New Food Entrepreneurs program, a free eight-week course covering permits, food safety, wholesale ordering and marketing. In August 2024 she opened a stall at the Fitchburg Public Market, a shared kitchen and food hall for small vendors.

Her bestseller is a Colombian burger topped with onions caramelized in brown sugar and butter. “I think my food gives people the comfort of home,” she says.

In July 2026 she bought a trailer and took La Colombiana on the road full-time. She still uses the market as her commissary kitchen. “Now people come from Springfield, from Boston, from New Hampshire to try my food,” she says.