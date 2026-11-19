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Key Takeaways Founders who remain the go-to for every approval and decision end up with a more demanding job instead of a scalable organization.

Reversing decisions, reviewing everything and jumping in too early teach employees to seek approval. Real ownership means someone is accountable for both the task and the outcome.

Step away from routine operational decisions for five days. Clarify who owns what, stay reachable for emergencies and high-risk calls, then watch where work stalls.

There’s a particular kind of exhaustion that comes with running a business. You can hire talented people, build a capable team and invest in better systems, yet somehow still find yourself answering questions that shouldn’t require your involvement.

A client needs an update. Someone needs approval. A project hits a roadblock. An employee wants reassurance before making a decision. Individually, none of these requests seems unreasonable. But when they all come to you, every single day, you eventually become the reason things aren’t moving faster.

I’ve spent much of my career managing complex projects and leading teams. I’ve also experienced the challenges that come with building a business.

One lesson I’ve learned is that being needed and being effective are not always the same thing. And for entrepreneurs, recognizing that difference can change how a company grows.

When did being indispensable become the goal?

In the beginning, founders have to do almost everything.

You win the business, manage customers, handle finances and solve problems because there isn’t anyone else. You know where everything stands. You remember the commitments you’ve made. You understand why certain decisions were taken.

That knowledge becomes an advantage. But as your company grows, it can also become a problem.

Employees get accustomed to asking you because you know the answer. Customers prefer speaking directly with you because you’ve always been available. And gradually, even decisions that should be made elsewhere find their way back to your desk.

The strange part is that this can feel rewarding. Being the person everyone needs reinforces the belief that you’re essential to the company’s success.

But ask yourself something uncomfortable: If the business requires your involvement in nearly every decision, have you actually built an organization, or have you simply created a more demanding job?

Hiring more people won’t fix a broken decision-making process

I’ve seen business owners respond to overwhelming workloads by hiring additional employees. Sometimes that’s exactly what the business needs. But adding people doesn’t automatically reduce the founder’s workload.

If nobody has the authority to make decisions, additional employees may simply create additional questions. I previously explored this problem in an Entrepreneur article about examining workflows before hiring.

The underlying issue is often less about headcount and more about how work moves through an organization.

Consider a project manager who is responsible for delivering a client project but needs the founder’s approval for every minor adjustment. Technically, the project has been delegated. In reality, the founder is still managing it.

The project manager has responsibility without sufficient authority, and that creates frustration on both sides. Delegation only works when people know which decisions they can make independently, what boundaries apply and when something genuinely needs to be escalated.

Sometimes the problem is that we’ve trained people to depend on us

This is the part of leadership that requires some self-reflection. It’s easy to complain that employees keep asking questions. It’s harder to recognize that our own behavior may have encouraged it.

If a manager makes a reasonable decision and we immediately reverse it, we’re teaching that person to seek approval next time. If we insist on reviewing every email, presentation and customer response, we’re communicating that we don’t trust others to exercise judgment. And if we consistently step in to solve problems before employees have a chance to work through them, we’re reinforcing the very dependency we want to eliminate.

I’ve learned that people need room to make decisions, including decisions that may not be exactly the ones I would have made. That doesn’t mean lowering standards. It means being clear about the result you expect while allowing capable employees to determine how to achieve it.

A team doesn’t become independent because the founder announces that everyone should take more ownership. Independence develops when people are genuinely given the opportunity to exercise it.

There’s a difference between doing the work and carrying the responsibility

One aspect of running a business that doesn’t receive enough attention is the mental burden of keeping everything moving.

You may delegate the preparation of a report, but still be the person remembering when it’s due. You may assign someone to manage a client, but still feel responsible for anticipating every issue that could arise. You may have a team handling operations while remaining the person mentally tracking every unresolved problem.

The work has been distributed, but the responsibility hasn’t. This distinction reminds me of the concept of the mental load, often discussed in the context of family responsibilities and working mothers.

The same principle applies to leadership. There’s a difference between completing a task and being responsible for remembering, organizing and following through on everything associated with it.

If a founder continues carrying all of that responsibility, delegation may provide temporary relief without changing the underlying problem. True ownership means someone else is accountable for both the task and the outcome.

Try this before taking your next vacation

I would encourage entrepreneurs to run a simple experiment.

Choose five business days when you deliberately step away from routine operational decisions. You don’t need to disappear completely. Remain available for genuine emergencies and decisions involving significant financial, legal or reputational risk. But resist the temptation to intervene in every ordinary problem.

Before the experiment begins, clarify who owns each function and what decisions they can make. Then pay attention to what happens.

Do projects continue moving? Can customers get answers? Are managers comfortable making decisions? Where does work stall? More importantly, why?

Perhaps employees lack access to information. Maybe approval limits are unclear. Or perhaps certain processes exist only in your head. Those are the issues worth fixing.

When the five days are over, review the decisions your team handled successfully alongside the problems they encountered.

Don’t use the exercise to identify who failed. Use it to understand where the business remains unnecessarily dependent on you.

Build a business that doesn’t require your constant attention

Entrepreneurs often associate growth with more customers, higher revenue and larger teams. Those are important measures.

But I would add another: How much can your business accomplish without requiring the founder to supervise every detail?

This doesn’t mean becoming disconnected from your company. A founder should remain closely involved in strategy, major relationships and decisions that shape the future of the business. But there’s a difference between leading an organization and personally keeping every part of it functioning.

As you plan the next stage of growth, look beyond what your business is accomplishing and examine how it’s accomplishing it.

Are you developing leaders who can make sound decisions? Have you created processes that survive someone’s absence? Can your team solve problems without waiting for you? If not, you may have a business that’s growing in size without growing in capability.

Here’s the challenge I’d leave every entrepreneur with: Take five working days away from routine decisions and see what breaks.

Whatever stops working deserves your attention when you return. Because the goal of building a business shouldn’t be to make yourself indispensable forever. It should be to build something strong enough that you don’t have to be.