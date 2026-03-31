I Stopped Fixing Problems and Built a Team That Solves Them Using a Three-Question Rule

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Key Takeaways A simple shift from solving to questioning restores ownership and accelerates growth.

Resisting the urge to intervene can transform capable teams into self-sufficient problem solvers.

In the early stages of my leadership career, especially in tech-driven environments, I thrived on the adrenaline of solving problems under pressure. It felt heroic. I was the person holding everything together when things started to fall apart. Every time I stepped in to resolve a crisis, it validated my presence and reinforced the team’s reliance on me.

At the time, I didn’t realize that what I believed was leadership was actually a form of control, disguised as competence.

When a success revealed my blind spot

One game day with the Clippers, we experienced a major systems failure affecting premium suite access. Using what I now call Binary Troubleshooting — a method that tests extremes rather than incrementally guessing — I diagnosed the issue and implemented a fix before halftime. I walked back to my seat, convinced I had pulled off another clutch win. Later, one of my top engineers calmly said, “You know I could have figured that out, right?”

Her tone wasn’t frustrated — it was measured. The real damage wasn’t the fix itself. It was that I had communicated I didn’t trust her to solve it herself. In the weeks that followed, her curiosity faded, and she stopped raising her hand in meetings. I hadn’t just taken over a task — I had taken away her opportunity to grow.

Why solving problems can sabotage growth

I saw the same pattern at United Talent Agency. We were rolling out a new analytics platform, and adoption was slow. My instinct was to step in, translate between technical and creative teams, smooth friction, and accelerate progress. At first, it felt productive. Things moved faster when I was involved.

Over time, however, I realized I had become the bridge instead of building one. When I wasn’t available, progress slowed. Harvard Business Review notes that making yourself indispensable “can tether you to your job and compromise your wellbeing.” I had unintentionally created an Achilles heel for the organization and blocked my team from developing the skills to solve problems independently.

The hidden toll of being the default fixer

There’s a specific exhaustion that comes from being the default fixer. It isn’t just long hours or high stakes — it’s the mental weight of carrying decisions others should make and being the solution for every problem.

Even more damaging was the effect on my team. People stopped taking risks. They stopped experimenting. Without struggle, confidence never fully forms.

How a simple question shifts ownership

Change didn’t start with a sweeping philosophy. It began with one question: “What have you tried so far?”

That simple prompt returned ownership to the person facing the problem and signaled that initiative was expected. It also helped me distinguish between a skill gap and a confidence gap.

I then adopted the “Three Asks Rule”: before offering any solution, I ask three thoughtful questions to guide someone toward their own answer. Often, by the third question, the path forward becomes clear to them. When people arrive at solutions themselves, they take responsibility for the outcome.

Learning when to step back

The urge to jump in never fully goes away. When I see someone struggling with a problem I could solve in minutes, I pause and ask, “If I do nothing, what’s the worst realistic outcome?”

Usually, the answer is minor delays or extra steps. If that’s the cost of building real capability, it’s worth paying.

The key is differentiating a capability gap from a confidence gap. If someone lacks skill, teach or model it. If they have skill but doubt themselves, stepping in reinforces the doubt. Restraint becomes the more powerful move.

Creating a team that solves problems independently

The transition was uncomfortable. Some team members felt abandoned or questioned whether I was disengaged. But over time, collaboration increased. People started solving problems laterally instead of routing everything upward. When they came to me, they arrived with clearer thinking and stronger proposals.

This is the difference between being the smartest person in the room and building a room full of people who can think for themselves.

Why human leadership still wins over tools

As AI solves technical problems faster than humans, the fixer trap is evolving. The temptation now is over-relying on tools or hoarding access to insights. But AI can’t develop judgment, intuition, or trust. It can’t sense when someone needs encouragement instead of instruction. Human leadership still matters.

True leadership isn’t about being the fastest problem solver in the room. It’s about creating an environment where others learn to think, decide and lead without needing you to be present.

That’s how organizations scale. That’s how leaders stop being bottlenecks and start building something that lasts.