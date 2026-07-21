You Want a Business That Runs Without You, But Your Behavior Says Otherwise. Here’s Why Letting Go Feels So Difficult.

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Key Takeaways Many leaders believe they’re overwhelmed because too many people depend on them. In reality, some have unknowingly built their identity around being the person everyone depends on.

Secure leadership means being humble enough to be replaced, but confident enough to know there’s no one else like you.

Ask yourself, “How am I being complicit in the conditions I say I don’t want?” The best leaders don’t build organizations that depend on them. They build organizations that are stronger because of them.

I’ve worked with founders, executives, entrepreneurs and high performers for years as an executive coach. I’ve also spent over a decade as a therapist. Along the way, I’ve made some interesting observations. There’s one theme I see over and over again.

Sometimes leaders don’t just want the company to need them. They need the company to need them. Because every time someone can’t do it without them, it reinforces that they’re valuable. They aren’t necessarily consciously thinking this, but it shows up in their behavior.

The leadership paradox

The people who complain the most about carrying everything on their shoulders are often the same people making sure everything stays on their shoulders. There tends to be this interesting paradox where people say they want one thing, but their behavior is moving in the opposite direction.

Psychologists call this cognitive dissonance: the tension that shows up when our stated goals and our actual behavior don’t match.

We say we want freedom, flexibility and a business that can run without us. Yet somehow every decision still runs through us. Every problem lands on our desk. Every fire requires our attention. We want more rest but continue to stay exhausted.

And when you point it out, the response is usually something like, “Well, nobody can do it like I can.”

Maybe. But maybe that’s exactly the problem.

What secure leadership looks like

Someone once told me, “Be humble enough to be replaced, but confident enough to know there’s no one else like you.” I found that statement really interesting.

The more I’ve thought about it, the more I’ve realized that’s what secure leadership actually looks like. Not clinging to your role because you’re afraid of becoming irrelevant. Not shrinking your value because someone else can do the job. Holding both truths at the same time.

It’s really sneaky how this shows up.

Leaders and business owners cling to their role by making sure information, decisions and access all run through them, and therefore they become the bottleneck.

Another common tell is stepping back, watching things wobble, and feeling a strange sense of relief when they do because part of you needed proof that they still couldn’t do it without you.

Shrinking shows up differently. It’s over-qualifying your ideas before you even finish a sentence or referring to your expertise as “just my perspective.”

I’ve caught myself doing this too.

I’ve had moments where I convinced myself nobody could do something the way I could. Sometimes that was true. Sometimes it was just a really sophisticated excuse for not letting go and staying in control.

To be clear, vision, leadership, culture — all of that matters. That’s not what I’m talking about.

I’m talking about that voice inside your head that makes you overthink and overextend. That nagging sense of over-responsibility. The questioning of your worth and value that no one knows you’re carrying around.

When leadership turns into dependency

There’s a difference between building something that benefits from your leadership and building something that collapses without your presence. Unfortunately, a lot of leaders blur those lines without realizing it.

Being needed feels good. There’s nothing wrong with admitting that. It gives us evidence that we’re contributing. That we’re making a difference. That we’re valuable. The problem starts when our identity gets attached to it.

I’ve met leaders who were desperately needed. They were also exhausted, burned out, frustrated and answering emails at midnight. They complained that nobody could figure anything out without them. They were too caught up in being needed than actually leading. They had gotten used to carrying everyone else’s backpack.

I remember coaching a CTO who was frustrated because nobody on his team took ownership. Every problem came to him. Every decision from direct reports came to him. He was exhausted and convinced his people weren’t stepping up, yet he would spend extra hours every week cleaning up their mess.

About 15 minutes into the conversation, he casually mentioned that he reviewed, edited, approved or rewrote most of his team’s work before it ever left the building.

We both laughed. Because we both knew where the conversation was headed. The problem wasn’t his team. He wanted people to take responsibility, but he wasn’t leaving room for them to.

What to ask yourself

One of my favorite questions that helps people get to the heart of the matter is: “How am I being complicit in the conditions I say I don’t want?”

That question is worth its weight in gold.

As a therapist, one thing I’ve learned is that human beings often confuse familiar with safe. We stay in patterns because they’re familiar, not because they’re healthy.

This shows up in leadership by confusing being indispensable with being valuable.

If everyone comes to us, we feel important. If nobody can make a decision without us, we feel relevant. If the company can’t function without us, we assume we’ve built something successful.

But what if that’s not success? What if it’s dependency? I’ve asked leaders a question before that usually gets an awkward laugh: If your company completely fell apart because you took a two-week vacation, is that proof of your value? Or is it proof that you’ve built a system around your nervous system?

I usually get a weird look because some people have never thought about leadership through the lens of their nervous system before. In other words, does your company need leadership, or does it need reassurance?

Overidentification

In psychology, there’s a term called overidentification. It’s what happens when who you are becomes fused with what you do.

Founder becomes identity. Leader becomes identity. Problem solver becomes identity. The person everyone relies on becomes identity. And when that happens, letting go doesn’t just feel uncomfortable. It feels threatening. Underneath the delegation problem is often an identity problem.

And then there’s the scariest question of all: Who am I if they don’t need me? Who am I if somebody else can handle this?

That’s not really a business question. That’s a human question. And if we’re honest, a lot of entrepreneurs have spent their entire lives becoming valuable by solving problems. We’re resourceful, capable, driven people. We’re the ones others call when things go sideways.

The challenge is that after years of being rewarded for solving problems, some leaders become uncomfortable when there aren’t any.

If there’s no fire to put out, they start looking for smoke. If everyone is doing their job, they find another issue to tackle. If the team doesn’t need them, they start wondering where they fit.

The shift you need to make

I’ve seen leaders accidentally become the bottleneck in their own company and then call themselves the solution. The healthiest leaders I’ve worked with eventually make a shift. They stop trying to prove their value and start trusting it. One leader walks into a room trying to establish their importance. Another walks into a room trying to create impact.

One creates dependence. The other creates capability. One needs credit. The other needs progress.

What I’ve found is that the second leader usually ends up with more influence, not less. When this happens, people trust them, grow around them and become more confident around them. People don’t feel managed by them. They feel empowered. That’s leadership.

It’s not being the smartest or busiest person in the room. And it’s definitely not being the person everyone panics without. Your role can be replaced. Your uniqueness cannot.

Somebody can take your position. Somebody can take your responsibilities. Somebody can run your meetings, manage your team and follow your systems.

But nobody can replicate your exact combination of experiences, failures, lessons, perspective, intuition and story. Nobody has lived your life or sees the world the way you do. Even AI can’t replicate your lived experience.

Honestly, I think this is where leadership and relationships intersect.

The healthiest relationships aren’t built on the assumption that someone will never leave. They’re built on appreciation. On continuing to choose each other. On not taking someone’s presence for granted.

Leadership isn’t all that different.

The moment we assume we’ll always be needed is often the moment we stop earning the trust, influence and impact that made us valuable in the first place.

The best leaders don’t build organizations that depend on them. They build organizations that are stronger because of them.

Be humble enough to be replaced. Be confident enough to know there’s no one else like you.