How to Create Marketing That Every Generation Responds To

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Key Takeaways Baby Boomers value trust, consistency and direct mail marketing. You should focus on traditional outreach and email follow-up.

Generation X values straightforward messaging, value and proof (reviews, testimonials, case studies and before-and-after examples).

Millennials value convenience, personalized mail and entertaining marketing. Use search, social media and location-based ads, and stay connected with personalized email, retargeting ads and direct mail retargeting.

Gen Z values authenticity, creativity, speed, social proof and unique mail. They respond well when you feel real, unique and worth their attention.

At PostcardMania, my marketing consultants work with entrepreneurs of every age — from a 75-year-old un-retiring from real estate to a 21-year-old starting a landscaping company. And, after helping 131,619 business owners market their businesses, I can tell you: People are people, but there are definitely generational differences in how they respond to the various marketing approaches.

Here are some proven marketing tips for reaching every generation.

Baby Boomers: Build trust and stay consistent

Baby Boomers, born between 1946 and 1964, control over half of all U.S. household wealth, holding over $82 trillion in assets. The majority still prefer traditional advertising, like TV, radio and direct mail.

What Baby Boomers value:

Trust: Two-thirds of Baby Boomers said they have a better impression of a brand that sends direct mail.

Two-thirds of Baby Boomers said they have a better impression of a brand that sends direct mail. Consistency: They often need to see a business repeatedly before taking action. Over 80% of boomers are scrolling social media — so re-target them there!

They often need to see a business repeatedly before taking action. Over 80% of boomers are scrolling social media — so re-target them there! Print: Americans 65 and older are the most likely to enjoy checking their mail at 65%, and 50% prefer direct mail over digital forms like email.

Your Baby Boomer marketing strategy:

Traditional outreach: Offline methods like direct mail are especially effective — 89% of them actively look for offers in the mail — so launch a direct mail campaign or automate mailers based on unique triggers like when a person turns 65.

Your website: If your audience is primarily BBs — keep text larger so it’s easy to read and include clear methods of contact. Post real photos of your staff, positive reviews, and mention details about how long you’ve been in business, or whether you are certified/insured.

Email follow-up: Send consistent emails that build trust. Look at your Google reviews and center some email content around your best reviews.

Generation X: Be clear and authentic

Generation X, born between 1965 and 1980, is often overlooked as the “forgotten generation,” but that’s a big mistake. One study showed Gen X had the highest annual expenses of any generation, spending $95,692 in 2023.

What Gen X values:

Straightforward messaging: They don’t want fluff or flashy gimmicks.

They don’t want fluff or flashy gimmicks. Value: They want a good deal. Sixty-eight percent of Gen-Xers use coupons they receive in the mail.

They want a good deal. Sixty-eight percent of Gen-Xers use coupons they receive in the mail. Proof: Reviews, testimonials, case studies and before-and-after examples matter.

Your Gen X marketing strategy:

Messaging: Gen X loves practicality. Highlight conveniences like weekend hours or money-back guarantees — whatever helps make their life easier.

Digital follow-up: Stay visible without being pushy. Use digital retargeting ads and email to remind prospects about your business. Include a QR code allowing them to return when they’re ready.

Trust builders: Showcase testimonials, warranties and side-by-side comparisons.

Millennials: Make communication easy and personal

Millennials, born between 1981 and 1996, grew up with the internet. Three out of five Millennials prefer to shop online, so your website needs to be engineered to convert.

What millennials value:

Convenience: They expect mobile-friendly websites, online options for scheduling and communication, and fast and easy purchase or booking experiences.

They expect mobile-friendly websites, online options for scheduling and communication, and fast and easy purchase or booking experiences. Personalized mail: They respond to messages tied to their interests, location, buying history or life stage. About 75% of millennials said receiving personal mail makes them feel special, and 54% find direct mail more personal than digital ads.

They respond to messages tied to their interests, location, buying history or life stage. About 75% of millennials said receiving personal mail makes them feel special, and 54% find direct mail more personal than digital ads. Entertaining marketing: Millennials are on social media about two hours a day (just behind Gen Z at 3-5 hours a day), so your content marketing needs to be entertaining to keep their attention.

Your millennial marketing strategy:

Your website: Make your website conversion-ready with forms on every page and a Contact Us page that’s easy to find. Make purchasing as easy as possible by integrating Apple/Google Pay and other one-click buying options. If you provide a service or there’s a longer buying cycle, make it easy for them to communicate and ask questions with live chat and text options.

Targeted online ads: Use search, social media and location-based ads to reach millennials when they’re actively looking for products or services. Relevant, well-timed ads that match their interests and needs are far more effective than broad messaging.

Follow-up marketing: Stay connected after a website visit with personalized email, retargeting ads and direct mail retargeting. For ecommerce businesses, abandoned cart reminders via a mailer or SMS message featuring the exact product viewed and a special offer can help bring shoppers back to complete their purchase.

Millennials respond well when they feel connected and the shopping experience is fast and easy.

Generation Z: Be real and creative

Generation Z, born between 1997 and 2012, grew up fully digital. There’s a reason they call them “Zoomers” as they zoom lightning fast from one app to another.

What Gen Z values:

Authenticity: They can spot generic or fake marketing quickly.

They can spot generic or fake marketing quickly. Creativity: Stand-out formats and styles get attention.

Stand-out formats and styles get attention. Speed: They expect fast-loading pages, short videos and simple next steps.

They expect fast-loading pages, short videos and simple next steps. Social proof: Reviews, customer photos, comments and real stories matter.

Reviews, customer photos, comments and real stories matter. Unique mail: About 57% of 18- to 34-year-olds said they found direct mail extremely useful, higher than any other age group.

Your Gen Z marketing strategy:

Video content: Gen Z spends hours each day watching videos, so prioritize creative, visually engaging content on TikTok, YouTube, Instagram Reels and streaming platforms. Customer stories, product demos and authentic behind-the-scenes videos help build trust while keeping them entertained.

Print + digital integration: Connect your direct mail to digital experiences with QR codes that lead to videos, social media pages, special offers or interactive content. Make it easy for Gen Z to move seamlessly from their mailbox to their favorite online platforms.

Authenticity matters: Feature real customers, reviews and genuine experiences in both your print and digital marketing. Keep visuals consistent that feel real — not stocky or staged.

Gen Z responds well when you feel real, unique and worth their attention.

Generational marketing is helpful, but it should never replace the basics. Look at who is buying from you most, match your message to what they value, and show up consistently. That’s how you reach every generation without watering down your marketing.