Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Hustle may build a business — but it won’t scale one. As businesses grow, the number of challenges also increases.

You need to leave enough slack in your schedule so you can remain effective even when facing challenges or setbacks.

To take back control of your time, limit your planned time to 80% each week, transition from lean to resilient headcount, use AI as a strategic filter, audit for false urgency and practice outcome-based delegation.

In the early days of building a business, velocity is everything. Entrepreneurs grind because they know they have to. The best way to stay ahead is to use hustle and effort as a source of leverage as you attempt to outwork the competition. But as the business matures, sustaining that level of momentum quickly becomes an entrepreneur’s primary bottleneck.

Despite hitting revenue milestones, scaling the team and integrating the latest tech stack, you find yourself more exhausted than when you were a solo founder.

As the organization grows and adds new people, products and processes, the number of points for potential failure also increases. Trying to manage these additional challenges becomes impossible when you are stretched thin. It ends up feeling like you are playing Whack-a-Mole blindfolded. In the manufacturing world, 100% utilization is the gold standard. In leadership, this level of utilization is unsustainable.

Instead, think of your time as a busy highway. When the highway is at 100% capacity, it only takes a minor event such as a stalled car or fender bender to create a 20-mile-long parking lot. For the business, this “stalled car” could be a key employee resigning or a small change in the market.

Your goal is to leave enough slack in your schedule so you can remain effective even when facing challenges or setbacks. Unfortunately, technology has promised to solve this for years. Tools like AI have promised to streamline workflows and create efficiency. Instead, we end up being bombarded with information, dashboards and messages from your various AI agents.

Fortunately, entrepreneurs can easily take back control of their time by leveraging some intentional strategies.

Sign up for the Entrepreneur Daily newsletter to get the news and resources you need to know today to help you run your business better. Get it in your inbox.

1. Implement a 20% unscheduled policy

One of the most common mistakes entrepreneurs make is trying to fill every block on their calendar with meetings. Instead, it’s important to intentionally leave slack in your schedule to fill with high-value objectives. A good rule of thumb is to limit your planned time to 80% each week. The remaining free time can be distributed to fit your working style by leaving an entire day each week free or breaking it up into 90 minutes each day.

The critical part of this strategy is to make sure you don’t waste this valuable time just because nothing urgent happens that week. If you end up not solving a crisis, this time allows you to stay ahead of building your long-term roadmap, reflecting on your company culture or reviewing your financials.

2. Transition from lean to resilient headcount

Running a lean operation is a brilliant survival tool, but it also can limit a business’s ability to scale effectively. When every team member is at 100% capacity, they end up spending their time keeping their heads above water instead of improving the business. In a lean business environment, innovation dies. Most entrepreneurs wait too long to add additional staffing to their bottom line.

Instead, smart entrepreneurs build slack into their staffing models by hiring when the team’s capacity reaches 90%. This provides the resources necessary for cross-training, documenting processes, implementing new technology, taking on urgent client requests or covering when someone on the team gets the flu. This also protects the business owner from having to step in to support low-value tasks when the team gets overloaded.

3. Use AI as a strategic filter

Many entrepreneurs are looking to AI to supercharge their businesses. The problem is that AI often gets used the wrong way. Too many business owners are leveraging AI to simply accelerate the volume of tasks being completed. Oftentimes, this does nothing more than overwhelm the entrepreneur who can no longer keep up with the rapid pace at which AI works.

Instead, entrepreneurs should approach automation as a filter to protect their time. Instead of using AI to do more, AI should be used to save valuable hours to focus on things that AI can’t easily replace. If your tech stack isn’t making your day feel quieter, you’re probably using it wrong.

4. Audit for false urgency

Busyness in a growing company is often just poor planning disguised as an emergency. This usually results in founders stepping in to solve the problems and act as an emotional shock absorber for the organization. The challenge is that the team then learns they just need to escalate their problems rather than finding solutions themselves, resulting in a culture of reactive chaos for the entrepreneur.

Instead, business owners need to set clear guidelines for the team on what constitutes a true crisis. For example, if it doesn’t affect a major client or negatively impact revenue, it can probably wait for the next scheduled team huddle. By refusing to react to false urgency, business owners can lower the baseline of daily anxiety so they can reserve their cognitive energy for decisions that move the business forward.

5. Practice outcome-based delegation

Many founders stay busy because they enjoy being the “fixer.” They get a rush of dopamine that comes with solving problems and making the final decisions. Unfortunately, every time you solve a problem for your team, you take away an opportunity for them to take responsibility for their work.

To create mental slack, entrepreneurs must move from delegating tasks to delegating outcomes. Instead of telling them exactly what you want them to do, give them the authority to make decisions within certain financial and operational thresholds. This removes you as the bottleneck for minor issues like software selection, handling minor vendor disputes and making small tweaks to workflows.

The ultimate sign of a sophisticated leader isn’t how much they are doing. It’s important to understand that your value to the company as an entrepreneur doesn’t equate to your ability to grind. Slack becomes the strategic advantage that allows you to slow down and see opportunities that competitors chasing the mindless hustle might miss.

Sign up for How Success Happens and learn from well-known business leaders and celebrities, uncovering the shifts, strategies and lessons that powered their rise. Get it in your inbox.