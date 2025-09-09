By prioritizing your tasks, being able to say no and having a focused business plan, you can increase your work productivity.

Back in 2019, when I joined my brokerage firm, my managing broker shared with me the philosophy of being productive, not busy. I thought that was amazing advice, and it has stuck with me.

Whenever anyone asks me if I am busy, I say, "No! I am productive."

Being 'productive' has a positive connotation. It is about working smarter, and it encourages the mind to get tasks accomplished.

Over the years, I've explored ways to boost productivity. In this article, I'll share five practical tips to move from merely being busy to genuinely productive at work.

1. Write down and organize your tasks

I start almost every day with a to-do list. I jot down the tasks I want to accomplish that day, and I get the pleasure of checking them off my list. When thinking about the order to complete the tasks, I do so in many ways.

First, I prioritize the tasks specific to the time promises I have made. If I have informed a client or coworker that I would complete a task by a specific time, I make sure to do so. I prioritize these promised tasks first.

After finishing tasks with deadlines, I look at the remaining ones and knock out the quick wins first. It helps clear my list and gets things moving — especially if someone else is waiting on me before they can continue.

Once the smaller items are handled, I tackle the bigger ones, but with timing in mind. For instance, research or proposals shouldn't take priority during prime calling hours when direct outreach is more valuable.

2. Learn when to say no

A key to being productive — not just busy — is learning to say no. For me, this took years, but everything changed once I started creating annual business plans. By clearly defining the type of work I want to focus on, I can quickly see when an opportunity doesn't align.

When that happens, I politely decline, sometimes connecting the person with someone better suited. Some people fear that saying no will cost them future opportunities. I disagree. I thank them for thinking of me, explain my focus, and move on. There will always be opportunities for hard-working, knowledgeable people — so learning when to say no is essential.

3. Be specific and know your business plan

As I mentioned above, it is important to have a business plan so you know when to say no.

When formulating your business plan, think about replacing activity with outcomes. For example, you don't just want to have on your plan to attend two networking events a month. Having a number is good, but you want to be specific about what type of networking events you will attend, what you want to achieve from the networking events and how you will achieve them. Without being detailed and specific to your goals, they are much more difficult to accomplish.

4. Use a CRM

I highly recommend the use of a client/ customer relationship management software. If you spend the majority of your day trying to track down old notes and phone numbers you once had, you will be 'busy,' but not productive.

By using a CRM, you will be able to quickly access your notes and contact information. There are a ton of CRM's out there, and some that are specific to different fields. I recommend doing a lot of research before committing, and do not commit unless you have a free trial.

5. Plan smart

What I mean by plan smart is to think ahead in your planning. Group together as many meetings as possible, specific to time and geography. Think about things like traffic and try your best to be on the road when traffic is lightest.

Additionally, plan demanding tasks during your peak alertness, while repetitive tasks can either be outsourced or worked on after hours. Furthermore, don't be afraid to replan. Always check your schedule at least the night before, and if you feel you need to rearrange items to be productive, then you should do so.

Standing out isn't hard — it just takes extra effort. When you're clear on your goals, specific about what you want to achieve and focused on the steps to get there, productivity follows.

Being busy might look impressive, but true success comes from being intentional. Write down and organize your tasks, learn to say no and stick to a solid business plan. Remember that a CRM can be your best friend, and at the end of the day, always look ahead to plan smart.

Everyone feels pressed for time, but the real edge comes from focus, not from doing more. Don't be the "shiny object" person bouncing between tasks. Instead, take a deep dive into how you use your time and aim to be productive — not just busy