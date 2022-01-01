Roxanne Klein
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Retail Commercial Real Estate Broker
Roxy Klein is focused on the leasing and sale of retail commercial properties in Southern California's Inland Empire and San Gabriel Valley regions. Her expertise includes leasing, sales, & landlord / tenant representation. Roxy's performance on Crexi puts her in the top 1% of all users.
Latest
Real Estate
5 Major Deal Points to Know Before Signing a Lease
If you want to rent a space for your business, watch out for these five dealbreakers.