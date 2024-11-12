Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Procrastination is common in life and business. Most people I talk to daily seem to be juggling many different tasks, which could lead to things being forgotten.

In this article, I will focus on the reasons behind procrastination and outline five ways to boost your work productivity, with the ultimate goal of conquering procrastination.

Too many hats

I've observed that many business owners tend to take on too many responsibilities. Those with an entrepreneurial mindset are often driven to pursue more opportunities. While I see the value in being proactive and ambitious, I believe that trying to juggle too many tasks at once makes it challenging to maintain focus.

About ten years ago, I found myself juggling too many responsibilities before I decided to focus on commercial real estate. In addition to this field, I was also involved in residential real estate, photography and a promotional products business. After a year of trying to manage all these different pursuits, I realized that I only wanted to concentrate on commercial real estate. I learned that it is extremely challenging to establish yourself as an expert in a particular business when you're trying to manage multiple ventures as a solo operator.

Shiny ball syndrome

In today's culture, the terms "shiny ball" and "squirrel" are often used to describe people who frequently jump from one project to another. While I have seen individuals with this characteristic achieve success, I have also observed that it can lead to negative outcomes.

Not long ago, I found myself experiencing the shiny ball syndrome. For instance, I would be focused on a specific property when my phone would ring. The caller usually looked for a property and asked for my assistance. In those moments, I tended to drop what I was doing to help them right away.

Fortunately, with the guidance of my mentor, I learned the importance of pausing and asking more questions before acting. While it's admirable to want to help as many people as possible, effectively running a business requires careful time management. It's crucial to recognize when to ignore the shiny ball and stay focused on your priorities.

Inability to prioritize

If you do not document your to-dos in a list, it is extremely difficult to prioritize. You must keep track of items you need to do and figure out the order in which to do them. It is easy to get sidetracked and jump from one to-do item to the next without fully completing it. It is important to stay true to your list and complete your tasks when committing to them.

I often use the low-hanging fruit method when I am overwhelmed with tasks. For example, let's say it is Monday morning, and I have six top-priority tasks to complete by noon. I will prioritize and complete any task on my list that can be completed in less than thirty minutes.

Once my to-do list then starts to diminish, I will feel less overwhelmed and will be able to get started on other items that might take more time. An additional tip I have that works for me is to tell myself not to be lazy. Any time a task comes up on my to-do list, and I don't feel like working on it, I will tell myself not to be lazy. Most of the time, I will listen to myself and get started on the task since I would never want to think of myself as a lazy person.

Here are five ways to boost your work productivity, with the ultimate goal of conquering procrastination.

1. Set reminders

I am a fan of reminders. I set so many reminders for myself that I often combat procrastination by simply annoying myself. When I have a task I'm reluctant to tackle, I use various reminders to push myself. I rely on everything from Alexa and Siri to sticky notes and email notifications. I do admit that I sometimes snooze reminders, but having multiple reminders motivates me to stop postponing and finally get to work on the task.

2. Never over-promise and under-deliver

If you commit to another person to complete a task in a certain period of time, if you do not do so, your credibility will diminish. One tip to avoid doing this is to give yourself a range. Instead of informing a customer that a task will be finished by a certain deadline, I recommend giving yourself an established timeframe.

For example, instead of telling the customer a task will be completed by Thursday at 9:00 am, you could say the task will be completed no later than the end of the business week. By giving yourself a little buffer time, you will not pressure yourself. You also have a higher probability of overdelivering by finishing the task earlier than the customer expects.

3. Eliminate distractions

Procrastination often stems from distractions. It's crucial to identify any distractions in your life that may be hindering your productivity or causing you to put things off. For example, if you need to make cold calls — what I like to refer to as a scavenger hunt — it's essential to maintain your focus. Monitoring your email or social media during the designated time for specific tasks can make it incredibly challenging to complete those tasks within your planned timeframe. If you exceed a one-time block during the day, it can negatively impact your entire schedule.

4. Set achievable goals

Many entrepreneurs tend to have goals that might be difficult to achieve. Although I am a fan of pushing yourself, I also feel that if your goals are truly unattainable, you will be disappointed if not achieved.

Then this disappointment can be another cause of procrastination. You can avoid this loop by setting clear goals that you know you can manage.

5. Mindset

I believe in the power of the mind and personal will. It may sound clichéd, but maintaining a positive attitude can significantly enhance your chances of success. Instead of dwelling on negativity, focus on the positive aspects and have confidence in yourself.

Now that you've read this article on avoiding procrastination, it's time to take action. Start by prioritizing your to-do list, setting reminders and identifying potential distractions. Make sure your goals are realistic and achievable. By carefully planning and believing in your abilities, you will procrastinate less and accomplish more.