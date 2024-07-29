Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Email has become daunting. Most businesses these days operate at a fast pace. However, I have noticed that some people tend to rush through their emails, which can lead to mistakes. These mistakes have become pet peeves of mine and can also be detrimental to a business deal.

This article aims to highlight some common email mistakes in the business world.

1. Name spelling

Most people have email signatures that clearly indicate how to spell their name. Yet, I still notice that first names in emails are misspelled. If the person writing the email took a few extra seconds to proofread what they typed, they might realize that they misspelled the name of the person they are emailing.

This might not seem like a big issue, but when I receive an email with my name misspelled, it makes me believe that the person did not take the time to review my email signature to check the correct spelling of my name.

2. Reply-all

I have encountered situations where people should be using reply all and don't. I also have encountered situations where people should not be using reply all and do. Whenever I encounter one of these situations, I admit I get frustrated. This simple mistake would probably never occur if people took the time to check their work.

3. Forwarding

Continuing with email mistakes, let's talk about the good old-fashioned forward. I often get email forwards that I shouldn't get. Before forwarding any email, I always read the entire email. If there is something even remotely questionable about whether the person I am forwarding the email to should read it, I will not forward it. I will then start a new email and copy and paste only the relevant sections of the email I would forward. I think this forward mistake mostly happens when in the field and using one's phone.

In my opinion, it is best not to rush. An email can typically wait until one gets back to their office, as opposed to sending a forwarded email that one might regret sending at a later time.

4. Use the phone!

Another mistake I sometimes see is people using email instead of picking up the phone. Email is extremely difficult to navigate in sensitive situations, and its tone can easily be misinterpreted. Whenever there is a delicate situation, I always recommend picking up the phone and having a dialogue. A phone conversation is so much more personal than an email and allows one to navigate a conversion humanly.

5. Subject lines

A subject line should be clear and allow the reader to understand what the email will be about. There should always be a subject line in an email. The absence of a subject line really confuses me because I can't understand why anyone would send an email without one. If I receive an email without a subject line, I will question the professionalism of the sender.

6. Attachments

Another mistake I sometimes see is the sender either forgetting to attach an attachment or attaching the wrong attachment. This is another pet peeve of mine since it is so easily avoidable.

All it takes is just a few minutes before you hit send to double-check this. These days, many email programs even have the ability to put a delay so one can stop the send. Although I always recommend just double-checking before hitting send, I do think it is worth setting up this unsend feature just in case your email program provides for it.

7. Contacts

I don't see this one that often, but I do see emailing the wrong person every now and then. If someone knows too many people with a similar name, one can accidentally address the email to the wrong person. Not to sound like a broken record, but this is another mistake that can easily be avoided by double-checking one's work.

8. Length

Lastly, I would like to address unnecessarily long emails. As I have established, we live in a fast-paced world. Now and then, I will receive an email I consider ridiculous. This email is usually repetitive and can easily be condensed down. If by any chance you think you might be sending too long emails, then I suggest you give our new friend ChatGPT a try. Copy and paste your email into Chat and ask Chat to condense it. Of course, double-check Chat's work, but for the most part, I believe that the summarized email coming out of Chat will be more productive than the original lengthy email.

I'm sure many can also relate to the frustrations resulting from email. I hope that everyone takes the time to think and process. Remember that it is better to take your time and write a good and thoughtful email than to rush and send an email that you might regret later.