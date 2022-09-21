Business Process

Whether you're struggling to find business processes that work or want to fine-tune the ones you have in place, read on for essential sales, content and management strategies.

Starting a Business

3 Types of "No" Every Entrepreneur Should Learn (and How to Thrive From Rejection)

Jani Ahonala

Making a Change

Why You Need to Build Sustainability Into Your Business Strategy

If you want to be a successful business for the foreseeable future, sustainability should be more than a buzzword for your company.

Jamie Hale

Growing a Business

3 Money Mindset Blocks That Are Holding You Back From Expanding Your Business

Is your business headed in the right direction? Are your finances where you want them to be? If not, despite years of hustle, it could be time to examine the money mindset blocks that keep you from expanding your business.

Daniel Mangena

Growing a Business

Is a Recession Actually a Good Time to Expand Your Business?

Are you considering putting your expansion plans on hold because the nation may be headed for a recession? Don't, and here's why.

Nellie Akalp

Business Solutions

How to Conduct Intelligent Document and Data Management

For many companies, critical data is locked on a printed page, stored in a box or sitting on someone's desk. It isn't easy to get that information flowing without scores of people to rekey it into an electronic format. These outdated practices are driving the adoption of intelligent document management.

David Winkler

Science & Technology

Businesses Need to Rethink Lead Management. Here's How Tech Can Help.

Today's buyer journeys have become increasingly self-directed. Marketing and sales teams need to anticipate buyer needs and curate personalized interactions — and these technology solutions can help.

Margaret Wise

Growing a Business

5 Ways to Adapt to Change and Build a More Resilient Business Model

In business, change is inevitable. Knowing how to navigate that change is the key to longevity.

James Khuri

Collaboration

A Recession Creates Opportunity for Creatives

One of the few things that accelerates during an economic downturn is content, which means that for creative professionals, this is not a negative, but an invitation.

Matt Cimaglia

Starting a Business

5 Tips for Launching a Successful Femtech Startup

The femtech revolution is already underway, and now is the perfect time for VCs and entrepreneurs to embrace the future and find new opportunities to change the world.

Valentina Zakirova
Growing a Business

3 Steps to Prepare Your Business for Wildfire Season

Severe wildfire season has become the new normal in the Western United States. Learn three critical steps you can take this week to prepare your business to survive a wildfire or other natural disaster.

Steve Severaid

