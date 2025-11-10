This article is part of the America's Favorite Mom & Pop Shops series. Read more stories

Key Takeaways Poppy’s is a beloved café and caterer in Brooklyn, New York, founded by Jamie Erickson.

Erickson was not a chef at launch, but grew her business by listening to customers and relying on data.

The “America’s Favorite Mom and Pop Shops” series tells the stories of entrepreneurs building meaningful businesses in their communities.

Discover how one neighborhood café’s resilience, data-driven decisions, and love for people made it a local legend. In the latest episode of our series America’s Favorite Mom and Pop Shops®, we’re giving you an inside look at Poppy’s, a beloved food business in Brooklyn, New York, founded by Jamie Erickson. Her journey offers incredible lessons for aspiring entrepreneurs who want to do more than just make a profit—they want to build a business that is a true cornerstone of their community.

Many would-be founders worry about not being “experts.” But Jamie Erickson’s story debunks this myth. “There’s only one thing you need to be an expert in, and that’s people,” says Entrepreneur magazine’s editor in chief and host Jason Feifer. Jamie was not a chef when she started Poppy’s, but she found her strength in connecting with customers, collaborating with talented chefs, and meeting market needs. Her outsider’s perspective provided a unique nimbleness—she could pivot her business based on what people actually wanted, not just how things are “supposed” to be done.

Poppy’s faced its toughest test in early 2020. The pandemic shutdown halted their planned café launch, prompting Jamie to reinvent the business as a ready-to-go food model. She embraced customer feedback and put efficiency first, delivering what the community needed at the moment. This readiness to adapt became the business’s secret sauce for survival and growth.

Related: See More of America’s Favorite Mom & Pop Shops

The café is all about the community, but behind the pastries and warmth lies a strategic, data-driven approach. Jamie believes, “The numbers don’t lie.” Weekly sales are predicted using historical data, ensuring just enough inventory to satisfy demand without waste.

Ready to be inspired? Watch this episode to see how purpose, flexibility, and a people-first mindset can turn any dream into a thriving, beloved small business.

America’s Favorite Mom and Pop Shops® is brought to you by CLA. Learn how CLA can help your small business grow, visit here.