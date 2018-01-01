Entrepreneurship

Entrepreneurship

To start and build a business venture, new business owners will be at an advantage if they possesses strong entrepreneurship characteristics, such as creativity, risk-taking, goal-setting and leadership -- to name some examples. 

Entrepreneurship can be associated with bold, independent creative acts in the business world that, if successful, culminate in value creation. Entrepreneurs often disrupt the status quo and take risks to create innovative new products and services.

Well-known business leaders who are regarded as possessing entrepreneurship characteristics include Richard BransonMark ZuckerbergElon MuskSteve Jobs and Bill Gates.

A longer list of entrepreneurs can be found on the ‘Icons’ topic page.

