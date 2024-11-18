Here's how Zbiotics is transforming health with GMO-powered probiotics to address two of America's largest wellness challenges: minimizing alcohol and sugar intake

Americans drink too much.

Americans consume too much sugar.

Both of the above statements are true and supported by data. Zachary Abbott, a microbiologist, genetic engineer and CEO of ZBiotics, wanted to harness "probiotic" microbes to help people live happier, healthier lives.

After years of dedicated research, safety and regulatory work — sometimes sleeping on the lab floor — Abbott found a co-founder, built a team and launched Zbiotics in 2019. A bioengineering company, ZBiotics employs the power of engineered probiotics to bring new functionality to the human body or enhance existing ones. They make products for consumers who want to live healthier lives and be more proactive about their well-being.

In August 2024, Zbiotics raised $12 million in a Series A round. Since its launch, it has doubled sales every year and sold over 5 million units. In 2023, it achieved company-wide profitability, largely through digital marketing, influencers and podcasts.

With the recent funding, Abbott aims to meet consumer demand, expand into retail (including convenience stores), and fuel a pipeline for new products utilizing the technology.

Take a 'shot' before drinking

I met Abbott at a conference this year, having tried his first and flagship product, the Pre-Alcohol Probiotic drink, in 2022. I had even brought it to share at events I hosted where alcohol was served. The elegantly packaged "Pre-Alcohol" shot is designed to be taken before drinking to help minimize headaches and dehydration caused by alcohol.

The science? It targets and breaks down acetaldehyde, a byproduct of alcohol associated with the day-after effects of drinking. These effects are better known as the dreaded hangover!

Rather than selling me the efficacy of his product, Abbott was more focused on his scientific background and his motivation to elevate the conversations around transparent and effective GMOs. He explained that despite misconceptions about labeling and genetic engineering technology, genetic engineering in health products could be both safe and highly effective.

Finding a customer need — and addressing it

With ZBiotics, he saw an opportunity to fill a gap left by traditional probiotics, which he enhanced for specific functional benefits.

Abbott's newly launched product builds on his goal to improve people's diets by addressing sugar intake. When Abbott sent me a month's supply of his second product, the "Sugar to Fiber" probiotic mix, I was intrigued. Americans typically fall short on fiber, often due to highly processed, fiber-poor foods.

Fiber, primarily found in vegetables, whole grains, and legumes, lowers cholesterol, stabilizes blood sugar, and supports digestion. With this unique probiotic, ZBiotics aims to convert sugar into fiber — a function previously unseen on the market.

Abbotts launched Zbiotics because he recognized a market need for solutions to support responsible alcohol consumption and improved dietary habits through accessible, science-backed probiotics. While traditional hangover remedies offered limited, often inconsistent results, and existing fiber supplements didn't address the root issue of low fiber intake in processed foods, Abbott saw an opportunity to fill these gaps with scientifically validated, functional products.

Drawing on his expertise in microbiology and genetic engineering, he founded ZBiotics to deliver innovative solutions that transcend conventional health supplements. This focus on unmet needs helped the brand carve out a unique niche, appealing to health-conscious yet convenience-driven consumers looking for effective, transparent, and easy-to-use products.

Facing customer skepticism

"What about facing potential skepticism, given common negative perceptions around GMOs?" I asked. Abbott shared that many Americans are actually ambivalent about GMOs. His mission is to educate consumers, highlighting how genetic engineering can serve as a tool for health benefits, from supporting responsible drinking to delivering high-quality fiber to the gut microbiome.

Listening to customer feedback has been integral to Zbiotic's success. Abbott and his team work to refine their products and messaging around user experiences and questions. For example, after hearing from consumers curious about how to best use the Pre-Alcohol Probiotic, ZBiotics expanded their FAQs, newsletters and videos to include clearer usage instructions and tips on timing, making the product more approachable for new users. They also respond directly to reviews and inquiries, clarifying misconceptions around the definition, skepticism and safety of GMOs. This customer-centric approach has helped ZBiotics foster trust and loyalty while continually adapting to meet the needs of their growing community.

Before trying the "Sugar to Fiber" mix, I asked Zach what I might expect to feel. His response was a question in return: "How would you feel if you improved your diet?"

Personally, I already eat cleanly and pay close attention to my body's responses, having experimented with supplements and collaborated with dietitians. While it's early, I've noticed an increase in energy and digestive ease, and I plan to continue using it to feel further effects.

I admire ZBiotics for its innovative approach to both alcohol and diet. Creating groundbreaking, science-backed products encourages healthier choices and pushes the conversation around GMOs forward. With their rapid growth and promising trajectory, ZBiotics is paving the way for products that support happier, healthier lives.