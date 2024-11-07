Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I was profoundly moved a few years back by a poignant quote that I read. American football great Jerry Rice, when discussing his exceptional work ethic and its effect on his career, shared his winning philosophy: "Today I do what others won't, so tomorrow I can do what others can't."

I find this perspective on tenacity and determination to be extraordinarily impactful — for athletes, astronauts and entrepreneurs.

Similarly, a colleague of mine once returned from an industry conference, buzzing with inspiration thanks to the keynote speaker who had captivated the crowd. The keynote toured the world, sharing her business insights, firing up audiences, and drawing significant income from these speaking engagements.

My colleague said he approached the master orator after she got off stage, expressing his own desire to become a professional speaker. "I'd love to do what you do," he told her. "What advice would you give to someone like me?"

He said she smiled and responded, "It's true, my life is fulfilling. I get to travel internationally, speak to amazing people, and find immense joy in impacting so many lives, all while earning a great living. The thing is, there are many people who want to do what I do. But only a rare few who are willing to do what I did to get here."

The athlete and the keynote speaker understand a critical truth: building a successful career, a thriving business or a rewarding life isn't always glamorous and is seldom easy. Greatness demands stepping out of our comfort zones, going above and beyond, and possessing unwavering tenacity despite the odds of failure. For athletes, that might mean squeezing in 100 extra reps after practice.

For the speaker, this might translate to bombing ten shows in a row in front of an audience but still showing up for the eleventh. For entrepreneurs, that doggedness may manifest in an endless string of cold calls, all-night strategy sessions and reading 50 business books a year.

The math is simple. Those who consistently triumph are those who persist, regardless of the obstacles, odds and inevitable naysayers. Driven individuals view challenges and setbacks not as failures but as opportunities for growth. This mindset allows them to possess resiliency and perseverance while others flounder, throw in the towel or stew over lost opportunities. Building a business can feel impossibly hard and sometimes thankless, but owning and growing a successful organization is also incredibly rewarding and well worth the blood, sweat and tears.

Let's be real. Not everyone is wired with the relentless mindset and resolve of an all-star athlete. And doubling down after a loss, particularly a big one, might not be your natural inclination. However, developing your ability to be more tenacious and fiercely committed to achieving your goals is an incredibly valuable asset in your journey to business success.

Here are seven hands-on ways to become a more mentally resilient and tenacious business leader:

1. Be ambitious beyond your wildest dreams

Establish lofty goals for yourself and your organization that exist independent of any preconceived caps or barriers.

Dreaming big isn't just wishful thinking; it's a growth strategy.

2. Embody unwavering positivity

An optimistic mindset is clinically linked to better physical health, lower anxiety, higher productivity, and increased perseverance. Start by reframing negative thoughts into actionable solutions. Cultivating a positive outlook can empower you to face challenges more effectively and enhance your overall well-being.

3. Commit to self-discipline

This is a hard one for many of us. Discipline and consistency require an unwavering commitment. So start small and achievable, like eating a healthy breakfast or responding to 10 emails every morning, then broaden the scope.

4. Build your business IQ

Lifelong learning provides you with a steady stream of business insight and is a catalyst for resilient thinking and innovative opportunities. Read books, attend webinars, watch videos. Be a sponge.

5. Break down goals incrementally

Don't overwhelm yourself by hyper-focusing on your big goals. Instead, break those targets down into a series of achievable mini-goals and the actions that will get you there.

6. Build a strong team

Surrounding yourself with the right people allows you to delegate, lean in, or dial down when needed. Your ability to adapt is highly dependent on the strength, support, and alignment of your leadership team.

7. Take time for yourself

Even the most tenacious athlete understands the importance of rest and self-care. The same goes for entrepreneurs. Eat right, sleep well, and move your body to best support the clarity and focus you need to keep showing up.

Remember, success isn't a destination but rather a culmination of habits and activities that continue to move the needle forward. Whether you want to be a sports star, a motivational speaker, or a wildly successful business owner, tenacity and resiliency will always provide you with a strategic edge.