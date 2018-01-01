Business Models
Why You Should Ignore the Success of Facebook and Uber
Some entrepreneurs try to replicate the magic of today's blockbuster companies. They shouldn't: Those companies are built on an extremely shaky business model, or no model at all.
More From This Topic
Business Models
Claim to Be the Uber of X. Enliven Your Company With the Right Analogy.
Give your startup some inspiration by modeling it after a successful enterprise. This will help you explain your business to outsiders and provide insights for future direction.
Innovation
3 Things Entrepreneurs Must Do to Keep Their Business Model Relevant
Be innovative and evolve your startup to achieve superior growth. Find the payoff from being attuned to cultural and demographic trends.
Franchise
An Investigative Report on Franchise Profits
How much money can franchisees actually earn running their businesses?
Leadership
Ronald Coase, Lighthouses and Elon Musk
Many entrepreneurs may not know Ronald Coase, but their work has benefited from his ideas.
Growth Strategies
Conscious Capitalism: The End of Business as Usual?
For young entrepreneurs angling to make a difference, conscious capitalism may be for you. Here, we take a look at the concept and consider how to get started.
Starting a Business
Steve Blank and the Big Picture at SXSW 2012
Entrepreneurship professor Steve Blank describes the startup scene at the South By Southwest Interactive festival in Austin, Texas.