Emily Hosie
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Emily Hosie is the founder and CEO of Rebelstork, the largest marketplace for open-box and overstock baby gear. With a proven track record in retail, she’s led off-price and value channels at top companies including TJX Canada and Saks Off Fifth in NYC.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Thought Leaders
The Holiday Return Surge Ruins Our Planet — Make These Small Changes to Create a More Sustainable (and Profitable) Business.
As the holiday season winds down, retailers are bracing for an inevitable surge in product returns. Optimizing the returns process can lead to both business growth and sustainable action, transforming waste into a net new value stream.