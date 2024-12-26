As we head into the final months of the year, I believe 2025 will be just as big as 2020 for startups — maybe even bigger. Here's why.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Pandemic businesses are now more than four years old and many are thriving. In fact, recently published research has found "overwhelming evidence that the pandemic and its aftermath featured a surge in genuine entrepreneurial employer business creation," with new firm generation hitting levels not seen since before the Great Recession.

The Covid-era was a fertile ground for entrepreneurship for a few reasons. According to the New York Times, the success of these businesses has been due partially to lasting economic shifts catalyzed by the pandemic. But the events of 2020 also provided the push that some would-be entrepreneurs needed, prompting them to finally launch businesses they'd been mulling over. As one Boston-based entrepreneur told the paper: "A lot of the entrepreneurial journey is taking that first step."

I couldn't agree more. Even though the entrepreneurship boom has cooled slightly since its recent peak, it's still soaring. And as we head into the final months of the year, I predict 2025 will be just as big as 2020 for startups — maybe even bigger. Here's why.