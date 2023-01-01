Al Subbloie

Latest
Over 90% of Companies Generate Revenue from This Business Model, One Survey Says. Is It Time to Try It Out in Your Business?
With the economic climate we have today, business leaders must embrace new and holistic growth strategies that align their business goals with that of their customers. There's one business model that will do just that — tying the ability to earn recurring revenues to customers' desired outcomes, maximizing value for the company, its customers and the macroeconomy.