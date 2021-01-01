Signing out of account, Standby...
Itai Sadan
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of Duda
Itai Sadan is the CEO and co-founder of Duda, a professional website builder for agencies and SaaS platforms. To date, Duda hosts more than a million active websites that have been built by over 17,000 web professionals globally.
Low-Code and No-Code Design Is the Future of Website Building
Low-code and no-code platforms are building sites that are just as impressive as ones built by skilled developers, and do it in less than half the time of their counterparts.
