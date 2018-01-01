As CEO of CorpNet.com, a legal-document-preparation filing service, Nellie Akalp helps entrepreneurs incorporate their business, form a limited liability company, set up a sole proprietorship and comply with state filing requirements.
Mental Health
What 2 Horses, up Close and Personal, Taught Me About Leadership
Their names were Billy Comanche and Ginger. And, as this contributor took each horse's reins, she learned about leading people.
Entrepreneurship
5 Tips for Growing as an Entrepreneur
Going places means stepping out of your comfort zone.
Incorporation
The Pros and Cons of Incorporating in Delaware
The decision to incorporate in Delaware is not one-size-fits-all. Make sure you do your homework.
corporate records
How to Keep Proper Corporate Records
Staying on top of your corporate record-keeping is essential for both legal and strategic reasons.
Entrepreneur Lifestyles
5 Keys to Being a More Mindful Entrepreneur
The right mindset can make you a more inspired, effective and happier entrepreneur.
Starting a Business
Party of One: Setting Up Your Single-Person Corporation
If two's a bit too much company for your business, the solo route could help you maintain control while offering valuable personal-liability protection.
LLC
How to Structure a Single Member LLC
Setting up a single-member LLC is easy and there are fewer formalities involved compared with a corporation.
Mornings
How to Create a Meaningful Morning Routine
Setting the right morning routine provides the energy to tackle whatever comes in the day.
Competitive Advantages
5 Things We've Learned Competing Against 800-pound Gorillas
Let being small be your thing. Specialize in doing a few things extremely well, and forget the rest.
Trademarks
Apply For a Trademark Before It's Too Late
With trademarks, the early bird gets the worm.
multiple business
What's the Best Way to Legally Structure Multiple Businesses?
There are advantages and disadvantages to structuring multiple business, and lots of ways to do it wrong.
Kidpreneurs
6 Ways to Help Your Kid Start a Business and Learn About Life
A fun summer business venture may not make them a lot of money, but it can teach youngsters invaluable life experiences and practical skills.
Social Media
Are Small Businesses Spending Too Much Time on Social?
Social media marketing requires a lot of patience, but don't ignore all your other customer touch points along the way.
Managing Employees
To Grow Your Business Start Focusing on Your Employees
Keep your employees connected to their job, company and team to maximize both satisfaction and production.
Business Name
Your New Business Name Should Be Memorable, Spell-able and Available
Follow these five tips to settle on what is one of the most important aspect of a new company -- its name.