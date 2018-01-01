Nellie Akalp

Nellie Akalp

Guest Writer
CEO of CorpNet.com

As CEO of CorpNet.com, a legal-document-preparation filing service, Nellie Akalp helps entrepreneurs incorporate their business, form a limited liability company, set up a sole proprietorship and comply with state filing requirements.  

More From Nellie Akalp

Mental Health

What 2 Horses, up Close and Personal, Taught Me About Leadership

Their names were Billy Comanche and Ginger. And, as this contributor took each horse's reins, she learned about leading people.
6 min read
Entrepreneurship

5 Tips for Growing as an Entrepreneur

Going places means stepping out of your comfort zone.
6 min read
Incorporation

The Pros and Cons of Incorporating in Delaware

The decision to incorporate in Delaware is not one-size-fits-all. Make sure you do your homework.
4 min read
corporate records

How to Keep Proper Corporate Records

Staying on top of your corporate record-keeping is essential for both legal and strategic reasons.
5 min read
Entrepreneur Lifestyles

5 Keys to Being a More Mindful Entrepreneur

The right mindset can make you a more inspired, effective and happier entrepreneur.
6 min read
Starting a Business

Party of One: Setting Up Your Single-Person Corporation

If two's a bit too much company for your business, the solo route could help you maintain control while offering valuable personal-liability protection.
5 min read
LLC

How to Structure a Single Member LLC

Setting up a single-member LLC is easy and there are fewer formalities involved compared with a corporation.
6 min read
Mornings

How to Create a Meaningful Morning Routine

Setting the right morning routine provides the energy to tackle whatever comes in the day.
6 min read
Competitive Advantages

5 Things We've Learned Competing Against 800-pound Gorillas

Let being small be your thing. Specialize in doing a few things extremely well, and forget the rest.
6 min read
Trademarks

Apply For a Trademark Before It's Too Late

With trademarks, the early bird gets the worm.
6 min read
multiple business

What's the Best Way to Legally Structure Multiple Businesses?

There are advantages and disadvantages to structuring multiple business, and lots of ways to do it wrong.
5 min read
Kidpreneurs

6 Ways to Help Your Kid Start a Business and Learn About Life

A fun summer business venture may not make them a lot of money, but it can teach youngsters invaluable life experiences and practical skills.
5 min read
Social Media

Are Small Businesses Spending Too Much Time on Social?

Social media marketing requires a lot of patience, but don't ignore all your other customer touch points along the way.
5 min read
Managing Employees

To Grow Your Business Start Focusing on Your Employees

Keep your employees connected to their job, company and team to maximize both satisfaction and production.
5 min read
Business Name

Your New Business Name Should Be Memorable, Spell-able and Available

Follow these five tips to settle on what is one of the most important aspect of a new company -- its name.
5 min read
