Kim Lachance Shandrow

Former West Coast Editor

Kim Lachance Shandrow is the former West Coast editor at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was a commerce columnist at Los Angeles CityBeat, a news producer at MSNBC and KNBC in Los Angeles and a frequent contributor to the Los Angeles Times. She has also written for Government Technology magazine, LA Yoga magazine, the Lowell Sun newspaper, HealthCentral.com, PsychCentral.com and the former U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. C. Everett Coop. Follow her on Twitter at @Lashandrow. You can also follow her on Facebook here

More From Kim Lachance Shandrow

4 TED Talks to Help You Deal With Stress and Anxiety
Stress

Fight or flight? How about watch a TED Talk and calm down instead? Press 'play' and let the stress melt away.
4 min read
11 Disturbingly Offensive Ads That Landed Big Brands in Trouble
Marketing Mistakes

Ikea displayed a photograph of a young boy with his finger under his nose as a "pretend mustache" -- reminding customers of Adolf Hitler.
10 min read
10 Invigorating Songs for a More Productive Morning
Motivation

Today is your day. Make it a good one, from the first buzz of the alarm clock to lights out. Let the motivating music set you free.
4 min read
9 Business Ideas for People Looking to Cash in on the Marijuana Boom

Want to get in on the green rush but don't want to grow or sell pot? Here's a list of promising ancillary cannabis businesses to start.
15+ min read
7 Creative, Marvelous and Downright Weird Ways People Paid Tribute to Steve Jobs
Steve Jobs

From 'Cheese Jobs' to 'Hello Stevie,' Apple fanboys and girls have immortalized Cupertino, Calif.'s 'Billion Dollar Hippie' in some curious and quirky ways.
5 min read
Why Parent Your Kids When This Robot Nanny Can Do the Job for You?
Parenting

Say hello to iPal, the cold, hard stand-in parent your kid has always wanted.
4 min read
4 'Shark Tank' Stars on How to Shake Hands Like You Mean Business
Shark Tank

The celebrity investors have a firm grip on how to seal the deal. Never be limp, awkward or, the worst, sweaty, and be sure to make this one key connection.
5 min read
Exclusive: 5 'Shark Tank' Stars Weigh in on the Marijuana Boom

Even Mr. Wonderful is high on the blazing cannabis biz, and he wants in. So does Barbara Corcoran.
7 min read
5 Out of This World Songs That Inspire Elon Musk
Elon Musk

Fly Musk to the moon. Let him play among the stars.
4 min read
We Finally Know When We Can Get Our Hands on Nike's Self-Lacing Sneakers
Technology

Forget about self-driving cars -- these self-lacing sneakers are the next big thing.
2 min read
7 Speedy Business Tips From NASCAR Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Radicals & Visionaries

The stock car racing legend shares how he leads his team to the finish line.
5 min read
Elon Musk's Alleged Imposter Gives Reason 5,736 Why You Should Be Careful With Your Email
Elon Musk

elontesla@yahoo.com, really? As if the real-life Iron Man would use a lame email address like that. Or would he?
4 min read
Deepak Chopra's 7 Ways to Reduce Stress and Anxiety
Radicals & Visionaries

The world-renowned spiritual guru shares how to take off the pressure, meditation and breathing tips included.
5 min read
Deepak Chopra's 3 Quick Tips for Dealing With Toxic Bosses
Radicals & Visionaries

Ever wish you had the courage to stand up to a mean boss? This world-renowned peacemaker's script for demanding respect will get you on your way.
3 min read
Deepak Chopra's 7 Tips for Business Success
Success Stories

We asked the world-renowned spiritual guru for advice on how to make your business dreams come true.
6 min read
