Robert Irvine's Bold Move That Could Change How You Approach Taking Risks The TV personality, chef, entrepreneur, and philanthropist shares the big bet he made on himself to find success and meaning in his professional life.

By Dan Bova

Key Takeaways

  • Robert Irvine is best known as the host of Food Network's "Restaurant: Impossible," where he has helped struggling restaurants turn their businesses around.
  • In 2014, he founded the Robert Irvine Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting veterans, service members, first responders, and their families. Irvine donates a portion of the proceeds from all his business ventures—including restaurants, food products, spirits, and healthy snacks—to benefit his foundation.
  • He was named an Honorary Chief Petty Officer of the United States Navy and received the Patriot Award from the Medal of Honor Society, as well as the Outstanding Civilian Service Award from the US Army.

Celebrity chef, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Robert Irvine took the stage in New York City for a special live taping of our show, How Success Happens. He knocked the crowd out with inspiring advice, hilarious stories, and shots of his signature vodka, which he happily poured for anyone with an empty glass.

Best known for his show "Restaurant Impossible," bestselling books like Overcoming Impossible, and his trailblazing food business FitCrunch, Irvine offered up lessons for anyone who wants to define success on their own terms and be the kind of leader who inspires hard work, loyalty, and most of all, joy in their team.

You can watch our conversation here or listen to it below. And read on for three success takeaways from Irvine that will inspire you to take that big chance on yourself.

Subscribe to How Success Happens to get a dose of inspiration twice a week! Apple | Spotify | YouTube

Three Success Tips from Robert Irvine

1. Redefine Success Beyond Money
For Robert, success isn't about piling up cash or chasing fame. Early in life, he associated achievement with accolades and material wealth, but experience shifted his perspective. "Success is whatever you are comfortable being... For me, it's taking care of people, helping them get out of debt, or buying socks for someone on the street," he explained.

Takeaway: By focusing on the impact one has on others rather than status, anyone can anchor their goals in authentic values and long-term fulfillment.

2. Take Calculated Risks, Even When It's Scary
Starting FitCrunch, Robert put everything on the line—literally. He wrote a check for $463,000, then ended up in the ER from the anxiety. Yet that bold move built what would become a powerhouse brand. "If you're chasing money, you'll fail miserably," Irvine warned, but he credits risk-taking and learning from failure for his eventual triumphs.

Takeaway: Success requires conviction to bet on yourself, weather setbacks, and keep pushing forward—traits vital for innovators and leaders everywhere.

3. Practice Empathetic Leadership
His early years working in the military, hospitality, and business taught Robert that leadership isn't about barking orders, but about empowerment and understanding. "It's hard work, empathetic leadership, authenticity, trust, loyalty," he shared. He described building loyalty by caring for employees as individuals, supporting them through challenges, and listening more than talking.

Takeaway: When people feel seen and supported, they'll "bleed for you till the end of day"—a hallmark of healthy, high-performance teams in any field.
