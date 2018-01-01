Tamara Monosoff

Your Million Dollar Dream: Regain Control & Be Your Own Boss Tamara Monosoff is the author of Your Million Dollar Dream: Regain Control & Be Your Own Boss and The Mom Inventors Handbook, Secrets of Millionaire Moms, and co-author of The One Page Business Plan for Women in Business. She is also the and CEO of www.MomInvented.com. Connect on Twitter: @mominventors and on Facebook: facebook.com/MomInvented.

A Quick Guide to Taking an Invention to Market
Starting a Business

A Quick Guide to Taking an Invention to Market

Consider these strategies for turning your product idea into a business reality.
12 min read
So You Want to Be Your Own Boss...
Starting a Business

So You Want to Be Your Own Boss...

8 tips to get you going, even if you don't know where to start
6 min read
You Can Choose Success
Starting a Business

You Can Choose Success

Don't get distracted when your competition thrives.
5 min read
Should Your Idea Pass Go?
Starting a Business

Should Your Idea Pass Go?

Proper evaluation could save you both time and money.
4 min read
Don't File for That Patent Yet
Starting a Business

Don't File for That Patent Yet

Instead of a utility patent, a provisional patent or a trademark could be a better first step.
6 min read
A Surefire Way to Get a Licensing Agreement
Starting a Business

A Surefire Way to Get a Licensing Agreement

Prove that your product is a low-risk investment.
5 min read
Be Your Own Publicist
Starting a Business

Be Your Own Publicist

A good PR campaign can be a cost-effective way to drum up interest in your inventions.
4 min read
Embrace the Hispanic Market
Marketing

Embrace the Hispanic Market

Before you worry about patenting your invention, investigate potential sales markets.
5 min read
Focus on Core Customers
Starting a Business

Focus on Core Customers

Be committed to them, and they'll deliver new clients to you.
3 min read
Get Organized Now!
Starting a Business

Get Organized Now!

Use these tips to get--and keep--your documents in order.
4 min read
'I'm Gonna Be on TV!'
Starting a Business

'I'm Gonna Be on TV!'

Beware the lure of the direct-response companies that produce late-night TV ads--at your expense.
6 min read
10 Telephone Sales Tactics that Work
Entrepreneurs

10 Telephone Sales Tactics that Work

These tips will help you get past the gatekeeper and meet your stated objective.
7 min read
Money Isn't Everything
Starting a Business

Money Isn't Everything

Consider these 5 factors before you start searching for investors.
3 min read
Learn to Lean on Your Advisors
Starting a Business

Learn to Lean on Your Advisors

Take advantage of expert advice--but know that the final say is yours.
3 min read
Get Your Product to Market in Six Steps
Starting a Business

Get Your Product to Market in Six Steps

You're the best person for the job, so get started.
4 min read
