Tamara Monosoff is the author of Your Million Dollar Dream: Regain Control & Be Your Own Boss and The Mom Inventors Handbook, Secrets of Millionaire Moms, and co-author of The One Page Business Plan for Women in Business. She is also the and CEO of www.MomInvented.com. Connect on Twitter: @mominventors and on Facebook: facebook.com/MomInvented.
Starting a Business
A Quick Guide to Taking an Invention to Market
Consider these strategies for turning your product idea into a business reality.
Starting a Business
So You Want to Be Your Own Boss...
8 tips to get you going, even if you don't know where to start
Starting a Business
You Can Choose Success
Don't get distracted when your competition thrives.
Starting a Business
Should Your Idea Pass Go?
Proper evaluation could save you both time and money.
Starting a Business
Don't File for That Patent Yet
Instead of a utility patent, a provisional patent or a trademark could be a better first step.
Starting a Business
A Surefire Way to Get a Licensing Agreement
Prove that your product is a low-risk investment.
Starting a Business
Be Your Own Publicist
A good PR campaign can be a cost-effective way to drum up interest in your inventions.
Marketing
Embrace the Hispanic Market
Before you worry about patenting your invention, investigate potential sales markets.
Starting a Business
Focus on Core Customers
Be committed to them, and they'll deliver new clients to you.
Starting a Business
Get Organized Now!
Use these tips to get--and keep--your documents in order.
Starting a Business
'I'm Gonna Be on TV!'
Beware the lure of the direct-response companies that produce late-night TV ads--at your expense.
Entrepreneurs
10 Telephone Sales Tactics that Work
These tips will help you get past the gatekeeper and meet your stated objective.
Starting a Business
Money Isn't Everything
Consider these 5 factors before you start searching for investors.
Starting a Business
Learn to Lean on Your Advisors
Take advantage of expert advice--but know that the final say is yours.
Starting a Business
Get Your Product to Market in Six Steps
You're the best person for the job, so get started.