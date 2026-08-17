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Key Takeaways Don’t assume “always hiring” means growth or that the business is booming. More often, it means the same jobs are emptying out as fast as you fill them.

In most hourly businesses, the schedule isn’t built around demand; it’s built around last week’s schedule. Customer traffic changes constantly, but the schedule often doesn’t.

This leaves some shifts overstaffed and others scrambling, which drives the roughly 40% of hourly hires who quit within their first 72 hours.

Most operators lack confidence that their labor dollars are being deployed where they’ll have the greatest impact, and AI provides a solution.

Walk past almost any restaurant or retail store, and you’ll probably see a sign that says “Now Hiring.” Some businesses have had those signs in the window for years. The assumption is that they’re growing or that business is booming — yet most of the time, neither is true.

A hiring sign tells you a position is open, but it doesn’t tell you why it keeps becoming open. To me, that’s what “always hiring” really shows — not growth, but the same jobs emptying out as fast as you fill them. The question more operators should be asking is why those positions won’t stay filled.

I’ve spent most of my career in restaurant operations and labor analytics at companies including Pizza Hut, Panera and Einstein, and I’ve watched this cycle repeat across brands and markets for years. In my experience, the problem rarely starts with hiring. It starts with the schedule — which is the single largest capital allocation decision most operators make, and they make it every week.

The trap

In most hourly businesses, the schedule isn’t built around demand; it’s built around last week’s schedule. Managers copy/paste, make a few changes and hope it works again. But the business isn’t the same from one week to the next. A rainy Tuesday looks different from a sunny Saturday. School ends, football season begins, a new menu item takes off. In other words, customer traffic changes constantly, but the schedule often doesn’t.

So the store runs as organized chaos all week. One shift has three people standing around while the next has two people drowning. Employees watch their hours swing with no explanation and stop trying to build a life around a job they can’t predict, so they quit. In fact, in restaurants, roughly 40% of hourly hires leave within the first 72 hours. Three days isn’t enough time to learn whether someone can do the job, but it’s plenty of time to learn whether the job works for their life.

Then the manager is short for the weekend, so they bring on whoever is available, fit or no fit, and the sign goes back in the window. That churn carries a real price. Turnover in many hourly jobs runs anywhere from 30% to 150% a year. Replacing a single employee can cost more than $5,800 once recruiting, onboarding and training are factored in. Across a business with dozens or hundreds of locations, those costs add up quickly.

That is the trap. Every shortage forces a rushed hire, and every rushed hire sets up the next shortage.

Why smart operators stay stuck

The people running these stores are generally sharp, experienced operators who can tell you their food cost to the decimal. So why do they keep losing the labor battle?

Because they are trying to solve a systems problem with human judgment.

The modern restaurant changes every 15 minutes. Weather changes demand. Events change demand. Staff call out. Sales spike. Delivery mix changes. Managers are expected to absorb hundreds of variables in their head while simultaneously running a restaurant. General Managers are not typically Data Analysts.

Even great operators eventually default to last week’s schedule because the problem has become computational. Most managers aren’t trying to build mediocre schedules. They’re trying to survive a week with incomplete information.

The path forward

The fix isn’t a better job ad, faster applicant software or even spending less on labor. Labor is the largest controllable expense in an hourly business, yet in most businesses, it remains effectively uncontrolled. The sharpest operators I’ve worked with are already disciplined about their labor dollars. What they lack is confidence that those dollars are being deployed where they’ll have the greatest impact. A schedule isn’t just a staffing plan. It’s one of the biggest financial decisions a business makes every week because it determines where people and payroll are deployed across the operation.

No one can juggle everything a great schedule has to account for at once. Now AI can. It evaluates demand forecasts, weather, local events, employee skills, availability, labor rules and countless other variables to determine where each hour of labor creates the most value.

The result is a schedule built for the business you’re about to have, not the one you had last week. Get that right, and you stop chasing coverage because the right people are already in the right place when demand arrives. Labor stops being just another expense to manage and becomes an asset that’s deployed with intention.

“Always be hiring” is telling you something else is broken

That sign in the window was never really about hiring. It’s the most honest performance review your operation will ever get — and most weeks, it’s reviewing the schedule. The businesses that break the cycle understand that a schedule is a promise. When it holds, people plan their lives around it and stay. When it doesn’t, they leave, usually before you’ve learned their name, and every dollar you spend replacing them goes to the wrong problem.

So build the week around what the business needs and around what the people working it need to keep their own lives running. Do that, and the churn that felt permanent turns out to be a choice you were making one rushed schedule at a time. The sign comes down. And when it goes back up, it finally means what everyone always assumed it meant: Your business is booming.