How to Prepare for a Performance Review (And Not Lose Your Mind)

Annual performance reviews are a time to shine — and a time to freak out. In theory, the concept of a performance review sounds good. It's a formal way for employers to evaluate employees' work habits, learn more about their strengths and weaknesses, and offer constructive feedback so they can thrive in the workplace. That's the theory, but the reality is that many employees see this as a time to have everything they do put under a microscope and have their value compared to the co-workers sitting next to them. Which doesn't sound so good at all. Not everyone reacts to the announcement of annual reviews with smiles on their faces. Claws and daggers can come out in a heartbeat as employees vie for the boss's approval. Watch the above video to see which employee's reaction is closest to yours during review times, but remember: work doesn't have to be crazy!