No Drama Office: Too Many Video Calls

We've all heard about video chat fatigue, but there is a much worse problem plaguing America's workplaces that seldom gets reported: feral video chat syndrome. This is a debilitating condition that strikes when a person becomes so accustomed to talking through a laptop camera that they lose all ability to have a civilized conversation in real life. Like caged animals, they only know comfort in the confines of their home where no eye contact (and no pants) are the norm. But as this video shows, hope is not lost. Watch and learn how to help the most feral video chat suffer return to society.