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Key Takeaways Perfectionism sounds good on paper, but it’s actually a trap. Sometimes, you need to embrace the “good enough” mindset to accomplish tasks when you have so much to do.

Grinding is still a huge part of startup culture, but it shouldn’t be. Fight the temptation to work late all the time.

Remove unnecessary commitments from your calendar.

Be kind to yourself. When there’s a bump in the road, take a breath and remember it’s not the end of the world.

On a recent Tuesday, I sat down at my desk. The sun was just coming up, the air was crisp, my coffee was full. I blinked, and then, suddenly, it was night. I didn’t understand. Nearly 12 hours flew by, and I still had so much to do.

To be clear, it’s not because I’m inefficient. My schedule is largely empty of busywork; I pride myself on a streamlined schedule and my ability to banish time-sucking tasks. I love testing out apps and finding new ways to clear my calendar for what matters most.

But some days, no matter how many items I take off my plate or how little time I waste, the fact remains: I just have too much to do. A deadline gets pushed, a kid gets sick, a task takes longer than I thought it would. Life is like that sometimes. And when that happens, here’s what I do.

Banish perfectionism

Perfectionism sounds good on paper. Who doesn’t want things to be perfect? But when you’ve got too much to do, it can be like quicksand, trapping you under work that could have been completed in a fraction of the time.

There’s a reason why entrepreneurs should always build MVPs — minimum viable products — before getting too deep into an idea. You want to be agile enough to fix what’s broken and respond to user testing before wasting time creating something polished. When you have too much on your plate, embracing “good enough” as a mindset can make the difference between successfully doing what needs to be done, and not.

Resist the urge to burn the midnight oil

There’s one surefire way to knock more items off your to-do list: Work more. As an entrepreneur, there will be some inevitable late nights, early mornings and weekends in front of your laptop. But you have to be careful to keep it from becoming the norm.

Despite all the science advising against it, the fact is that grinding is still very much embraced in startup culture. But it’s not worth it. Overwork causes high blood pressure, increasing your risk for stroke and heart disease. It also weakens your immune system — if you thought you had too much to do now, imagine trying to fight through your to-do list while battling the brain fog brought on by a virus.

You’re also risking burnout, which kills productivity — exactly what you don’t want. You might think it doesn’t apply to you, which is what The 5 Resets author and Harvard researcher Dr. Aditi Nerurkar thought, too — wrongly. “I thought: ‘Stress doesn’t happen to people like me; I’m resilient,’” she told The Guardian. “Now we know that that’s scientifically untrue — resilience, while protective, is by no means preventive for burnout.”

Instead, go for a walk. Even a few minutes outside, away from your screen, can be enough to help your brain reset. Get enough sleep and eat well. These are the best protections you have against keeping your body and mind working at capacity — which, when you have too much to do, is critical.

Remove commitments

I hate flaking. It’s satisfying to be reliable and follow through on what I say I am going to do. Sometimes, though, there’s no other option.

When I really have too much to do, I take a hard look at my calendar and ask which commitments genuinely make sense. What items on there are “shoulds” rather than “musts”? What can be reshuffled to a less stressful time? What will happen if you ask to reschedule a podcast interview, or pass on a networking dinner? Will the world end if you miss a recurring weekly meeting, just this once? If the repercussions for canceling are minor, do it.

To avoid stepping on toes, it pays to be both honest and prompt. When you realize you’re in over your head, a short note that explains that you’re overcommitted and need to reschedule usually does the trick. People understand; they’ve been there, too. There’s no need to go into excessive detail — the most important thing is letting them know as soon as possible so they can adjust their plans accordingly.

Go easy on yourself

Life gets hectic, and so much is outside of our control. Your schedule could be perfectly calibrated, and then your car breaks down. You’re preparing for a launch, and then a pipe bursts. You get called for jury duty, sending your week into chaos.

When things happen, take a deep breath. Getting stressed won’t fix the situation, but it will make it worse. I try to remind myself that a derailed day isn’t a reflection of my discipline or capability. It’s just a day.

Being kind to yourself also has practical benefits. Researchers have found that self-compassion helps people recover from setbacks faster and stay motivated longer than self-criticism does. The energy you would expend replaying what went wrong can be used to make it go right tomorrow.