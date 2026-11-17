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Key Takeaways OpenAI’s partner publishers get a real head start in ChatGPT: their content arrives pre-summarized and fills 70% of top-three spots in ranked answers, so a mention there travels further.

The partners doing the work are review and buying-guide titles like Vogue, Car and Driver and TechRadar, not prestige mastheads like The Atlantic, so target the category titles inside Hearst, Condé Nast and Future.

Blocking doesn’t opt your brand out and partner rankings shift fast, so pick partner outlets whose readers are your buyers rather than chasing the deal list alone.u003cbru003eu003cbru003e

More than 20 publishers have sold OpenAI access to their journalism, and new research suggests their pages arrive in ChatGPT pre-summarized and ranked first. Where your brand gets mentioned now matters more than it did two years ago.

Two years ago, the news business was building walls. By the end of 2023, 48% of the most popular news sites across ten countries had blocked OpenAI’s crawlers, and in the United States the figure was 79%, according to the Reuters Institute at Oxford. The message to the AI companies was plain: not with our archives.

Then, one deal at a time, a different message went out. OpenAI has since signed content agreements with more than 20 publishers, among them the Associated Press, News Corp, Axel Springer, Condé Nast, Hearst, the Financial Times, The Guardian, The Washington Post and Axios. Some of the companies that built the walls sold keys instead, and the research arriving this autumn shows what the keys bought.

I run ESBO Ltd, a link-building and brand-mentions agency, which means I spend my days deciding which publications are worth a client’s name. This autumn we added a question to that vetting that would have sounded absurd in 2023: does this publisher have a deal with an AI company?

Partner content arrives first and pre-digested

The clearest evidence comes from David Konitzny, a researcher at the Berlin company Peec AI, whose analysis was reported last month. Examining the configuration of the news engines ChatGPT uses, he found a field marking certain sources as providers. It covered 12 publishers across 43 domains, including Condé Nast, Hearst, Axel Springer, News Corp, Reuters and the AP.

Ordinary websites reach ChatGPT as text snippets. Partner content arrives as a ready-made summary and gets ranked ahead of the rest. In his sample of 1,000 cases, partner summaries filled 70% of the first three positions in ranked lists and only 23% of positions seven to ten. OpenAI had told partners back in 2024 that they would receive more prominent display, so this is less a scandal than a receipt.

Two cautions: the finding rests on one researcher’s reading of a configuration and a single sample of 1,000, and OpenAI has not commented. Treat it as a strong signal rather than a settled fact.

The guest list is not the one you would guess

Ahrefs took a different route and measured how often ChatGPT cites the partners across 5.5 million US answers. Of 85 partner domains, 47 sit among the 500 most-cited sites in ChatGPT and ten are in the top 50. The partners’ share of the 200 most-cited domains climbed from 7.5% in March to 15.8% in July before settling at 12.5% in late September, a large slice for a small club.

The names at the top are the surprise. Setting Reddit aside, the most-cited partners were Vogue, Car and Driver, Tom’s Guide, Good Housekeeping and TechRadar, each drawing more than 31,000 citations in the snapshot. The Washington Post and The Guardian sat near 25,000, at positions 48 and 50. The Atlantic, as prestigious a masthead as exists in the group, drew 724.

For a brand, that ranking rewrites the target list. The partner titles doing the work in AI answers are the review sites and buying guides, where products and services get compared and named, rather than the front pages where companies hope for a profile. A mention in a Hearst car review or a Future tech roundup now travels further inside ChatGPT than one in a famous opinion section.

The walls, meanwhile, leaked

The second half of the story is what happened to the publishers who kept blocking. A study by BuzzStream and Citation Labs checked roughly 4 million AI citations against the top news sites blocking OpenAI’s bots and found that around three quarters of them were cited anyway. Among sites that blocked GPTBot, the training crawler still appeared on 88% of them.

The reasons are mundane: pages indexed before the block went up, copies circulating through syndication, answers assembled from search snippets that never touch the page, and bots that treat a robots.txt file as advice. For brands, this cuts both ways. You cannot opt your company out of AI answers by blocking anything, since what others publish about you reaches the models regardless. And a mention on a publisher that blocks AI is not wasted, because the block mostly fails.

What changes in how you pick your outlets

Start by learning the list, which is public and growing. Then look inside the partner groups for the titles that cover your category rather than the flagships: Hearst, Dotdash Meredith, Condé Nast and Future for consumer products, News Corp, the FT and Axel Springer’s Business Insider for business and finance, Vox Media’s The Verge and Future’s TechRadar for technology. A placement or a pitch that lands in one of those arrives in ChatGPT with a head start no amount of optimization on your own site can buy.

Then resist overcorrecting. The favoritism is ChatGPT’s. In 2025 only 14% of the top 50 sources were shared across ChatGPT, Perplexity and Google’s AI Overviews, according to earlier Ahrefs work, and each reads a different library. Deals also move: Reddit went from being cited in about one ChatGPT answer in five in March to one in 43 by late September. A partnership makes a publisher eligible for the front of the queue, with no promise the queue looks the same next year.

And none of this replaces the ordinary work. A weak pitch to a partner title is still a weak pitch, and a mention still has to be earned with something an editor wants. The language you are mentioned in picks the market, as I wrote here last month, and the publisher’s standing with the AI companies now picks the seat.

The newsrooms that fought hardest to keep AI out mostly failed to do so. The ones that sold it a key got the best seats in the answer. Your brand sits wherever its mentions sit, so when you choose between two publications this quarter, ask which one holds a key. (Then ask whether its readers are your buyers, because a front seat in the wrong room is still the wrong room.)