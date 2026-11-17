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Key Takeaways Find out where good ideas get stuck. Look for repeated handoffs, unclear ownership and decisions that still come to you out of habit.

Give teams authority they can actually use. Clearly define which decisions teams can make independently, and protect time in their workloads to explore ideas and test improvements.

Treat unsuccessful experiments as learning opportunities, distinguish a disappointing result from careless execution, and reward thoughtful experimentation.

An employee spots a problem customers keep running into. She proposes a small change, explains how she would test it and sends it to her manager. The manager likes the idea but wants the founder’s approval.

Two weeks later, it’s still waiting. At the next company meeting, the founder asks everyone to be more innovative.

This is an easy contradiction to miss when you’re running a growing business. You want people to take initiative, but you also want visibility into decisions. You hire capable employees, but keep approval processes built back when you knew every customer and reviewed every expense.

Eventually, people adjust. They stop bringing you ideas that take too much effort to get approved. They focus on the work they know they can finish.

As founder of ButterflyMX, I’ve learned that a culture of innovation depends on what happens between someone noticing an opportunity and being able to act on it. Leaders shape that experience through the decisions they delegate, the time they protect and the way they respond when an experiment disappoints.

Find out where good ideas get stuck

Before launching another initiative to encourage creativity, look at the last few improvements employees suggested.

What happened to them? Did anyone have the authority to move them forward? Was there time to do the work? Did the person who raised the idea ever hear why it was accepted, postponed or rejected?

Imagine a support team repeatedly answering the same question during customer onboarding. An employee suggests changing the instructions customers receive. The proposal moves through several departments, each with reasonable concerns. Nobody owns the final decision, so the instructions stay the same.

As companies grow, founders need to revisit processes that once worked well. An approval that took five minutes when everyone sat around the same table may now involve three meetings and a week of waiting.

Start by tracing a few stalled ideas through the business. Look for repeated handoffs, unclear ownership and decisions that still come to you out of habit. Fixing one of those obstacles gives employees a concrete reason to bring forward the next idea.

Give teams authority they can actually use

“Use your judgment” sounds empowering. It becomes difficult to follow when employees cannot tell which decisions will trigger a second-guessing session. Useful autonomy requires specificity.

Choose a recurring decision that your team currently brings to you. Explain what they can decide independently, what boundaries apply and what circumstances require escalation. Include the reasoning behind those boundaries so people can apply them to situations you have not anticipated.

A support manager, for example, could have authority to test revised onboarding instructions with a small group of customers. The test might need to stay within existing brand guidelines, preserve required disclosures and include a way to return to the original version. Within those limits, the manager can proceed.

The level of oversight should reflect the consequences of the decision. A limited, reversible test can move quickly. A change involving customer commitments, sensitive information or significant spending deserves more review.

Founders also have to honor the authority they delegate. If you ask employees to own a decision and then reopen it whenever you would have chosen differently, they’ll learn to check with you first.

Explain your concerns, help people improve their judgment, and allow reasonable differences in approach. Delegation only creates room for innovation when employees can rely on it.

Make room in the workload

Innovation takes time that must come from somewhere.

Employees need space to investigate recurring problems, talk to customers and test alternatives. If every hour is already committed, improvement work gets pushed into the margins. It becomes something people attempt after finishing everything else.

Ask a team which repetitive task consumes time without requiring much judgment. It might be manually assigning service requests, assembling a recurring report or entering the same information into multiple systems. Determine whether that work can be simplified, automated or stopped.

Consider a team that spends hours routing customer requests. Automating part of that process could give an employee time to examine why a particular request keeps appearing. That investigation might lead to clearer instructions, a product improvement or a change in how customers are onboarded.

When the team identifies an improvement to test, keep the experiment manageable. Define the problem, the proposed change, the person responsible and the evidence that will determine whether it helped. Set a review date. A test should be small enough to finish alongside the team’s other priorities.

This also requires leaders to say what can wait. When every existing commitment remains urgent, employees have little reason to believe experimentation is a real priority.

Make unsuccessful experiments useful

Employees pay close attention to what happens when a reasonable idea produces a disappointing result.

Suppose a team tests a shorter onboarding process, expecting customers to get started faster. Instead, support requests rise because customers miss information they need.

The team now has evidence about where simplification went too far. What happens next will influence whether they volunteer another idea.

A useful review examines the original hypothesis, how the test was run and what the results support. Did the team stay within the agreed boundaries? Did it notice the problem promptly? Can it explain what to retain, revise or stop?

Leaders should distinguish a disappointing result from careless execution. Ignoring agreed limits or continuing after clear warning signs requires a different response from running a thoughtful test that disproves a hypothesis.

Be equally careful about rewarding activity. A team that launches five experiments has not necessarily contributed more than a team that runs one and makes a valuable decision. Recognize clear reasoning, responsible execution and findings that other people can use.

When a test ends, share what changed, what the team learned and what happens next. That follow-through gives employees a reason to bring forward another idea, with confidence that they can act on it.