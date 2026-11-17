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Nobody wants to sit through a two-hour keynote anymore. I don’t, and I’m guessing you don’t either. What people will watch is the 40-second clip of the one moment that mattered. That shift in how we consume content is why clipping has become one of the most cost-efficient ways to market a brand right now. It’s also one of the most misunderstood.

Clipping started in streaming about three years ago. Music picked it up next, the way music picks up every new marketing method first. Then TV and film distributors got into it, then direct-to-consumer brands, and now B2B companies, including some of the biggest names in fintech and enterprise software. Even so, most marketing teams I talk to still aren’t sure what it is or where it fits.

What clipping actually is

Most people already understand influencers and UGC creators. They use their own face and record their own content. A clipper is different. A clipper runs their own social media page on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok or X, but instead of making something from scratch, they take content that already exists, pick the moment they think will hit and cut it down into a short clip for their page. The content is already there. The clipper’s job is getting it seen.

So as a brand, you hand over your long-form content. Maybe that’s an hour-long podcast episode or a conference keynote. Clippers cut it into short pieces, post them on their own accounts and get paid based on views. Right now that’s usually somewhere between $1 and $5 for every thousand views.

Volume is the name of the game

When you scroll social media, around 10% of what you see is an ad, and it’s labeled as an ad. The other 90% is organic content. You can run ads, but that only gets you a small slice of the time people spend on these apps. If you want the rest, you need organic content and a lot of it.

That’s where clipping comes in. Instead of deciding in a conference room which moment from that podcast will hit, you put the content in the hands of clippers, each of whom picks their own moments. You end up with hundreds of different cuts in the span of four to eight hours, and the algorithm decides what works best. That’s A/B testing at a speed no internal team can match.

Step one: Make content that’s actually good

Clipping can’t save bad content. If people don’t want to watch it, putting it in front of more of them doesn’t help.

The easiest way to figure out what good content looks like is to go see what your competitors and the brands you look up to are posting. Then mimic it and improve it.

When you do that research, don’t trust third-party data. Don’t go on ChatGPT and ask what the top people in your industry are making content about, because then you end up making the exact same content everybody else is posting. You need first-party data. Go on YouTube, search it up and look with your own eyes. If you do it, you’re already doing what everybody else isn’t, and that’s an edge.

Step two: Put people in front of your brand

People don’t purchase from brands. They purchase from people. So either you become the ambassador for your brand, or you put the right ambassadors in front of it and have them help you make the content.

That’s why I tell brands not to stop doing UGC just because they started clipping. Keep doing UGC. And instead of only paying for short-form clips, pay someone in your space who has real authority to make a long-form video, maybe 10 or 15 minutes. Then feed that into your clipping campaigns too.

Keep it raw. People don’t want the perfect, super official, branded clip. They want something that looks organic and doesn’t feel like it’s trying to sell them something every second. People hate being sold to.

Step three: Pick a goal, then double down on what works

Before you launch a campaign, decide what it’s for. Awareness and conversion are different campaigns. For most brands, clipping is about awareness. It gets more people hearing about you, and it’s one more touchpoint in the mix alongside your ads, your creators and your influencers.

Once you see clips working, milk them. I’ve had clients tell me they’re seeing the same clip posted too many times and they want more variation. Think about it like ads. If you’ve tested 10 different creatives and one is doing really well, do you stop it and go make more variations? No. You keep putting money behind it. With clipping, you double down by having more accounts post that same clip. That’s how you get that feeling of being everywhere, so don’t be afraid of it.

What to look for in a clipping partner

Not every clipping partner is the same, and the wrong one can hurt your brand. Here’s what I’d look for.

Quality control and brand safety. The biggest thing is the quality of the clippers and the guardrails around the clips. Ask how they review clips and how fast they take a bad one down. You don’t want the wrong moment from your CEO’s keynote going viral.

The biggest thing is the quality of the clippers and the guardrails around the clips. Ask how they review clips and how fast they take a bad one down. You don’t want the wrong moment from your CEO’s keynote going viral. Fraud prevention. Fake views are a real problem in clipping, just like ad fraud is on the big platforms. Ask every partner how they stop it. If they say 100%, walk away. They’re claiming something billion-dollar companies can’t do, and that’s a lie.

Fake views are a real problem in clipping, just like ad fraud is on the big platforms. Ask every partner how they stop it. If they say 100%, walk away. They’re claiming something billion-dollar companies can’t do, and that’s a lie. FTC compliance. Make sure your clips follow FTC guidelines. It depends on whether the content is commercial and what you’re promoting, and platform-compliant isn’t the same as FTC-compliant.

Make sure your clips follow FTC guidelines. It depends on whether the content is commercial and what you’re promoting, and platform-compliant isn’t the same as FTC-compliant. The company they keep. Look at what other campaigns they’re running. Some partners are doing a bunch of weird campaigns, and you don’t want your brand connected to that.

Attention spans keep going down; everyone is competing for the same eyeballs, and CPMs on ads are only going up. Clipping won’t replace the rest of your marketing, but it’s one of the most cost-efficient ways to get your best moments in front of a lot more people. Right now, that’s an arbitrage opportunity most brands are still sleeping on.