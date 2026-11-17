This story appears in the November 2026 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

When I started my business, I would have told you that the customer is always right. That’s what we’re taught, after all. But now I know: If you’re always putting your customers’ opinions first, you’ll never build a truly thriving company.

I started my wellness supplement business, Green Compass, during an isolated time. My husband and I had just moved to a new city. I was postpartum with my second child, and I started to feel anxious in a way I never had before. I began experimenting with CBD, and it helped. But the CBD and hemp space is highly unregulated, which worried me. My husband, Sterling, works in agriculture and found organic hemp producers who could trace from seed to shelf. I finally had a product I could trust, and wanted to share it — which was why we started Green Compass.

My struggle became part of our business story. Our customers shared their experiences with postpartum, sleep, stress, and pain, and listening became central to my identity as a leader.

But in 2024, I learned the limits of listening to — and particularly acting on — customer feedback.

We’d launched a USDA Organic mineral and electrolyte product called Hydrate, and sourcing high-quality ingredients was hard and expensive. It didn’t drive the sales we expected, so we killed the product. But when we did, our community was upset. Customers said the product had become part of their daily routines, and told us how much they wanted us to bring it back. Many reached out to me personally.

I listened. I believed that if these customers cared this much, their passion would spread. They’d recommend it to friends and family, and demand would grow. So I relaunched Hydrate later that year.

But then nothing changed! The customers who protested did buy it, but the broader sales picture didn’t budge. The dollars tied up in that inventory were sitting on a shelf instead of going toward research and marketing.

That was a pivotal moment for me. I realized something that sounds simple in hindsight: The loudest voices aren’t always representative of the larger community. I had mistaken a strong emotional response from a smaller group for a signal about the larger business.

Today, customer feedback is still incredibly important to us, but it’s only one piece of the decision-making process. We look at sales data, purchasing behavior, and trends, and we balance those insights with our instincts and broader brand vision.

Sometimes, it isn’t even about whether a product is selling well today. A product might still be a strong seller, but if we see its sales steadily declining month after month, that’s a signal that we need to innovate or rethink how we’re serving that need. The data helps us see what isn’t always obvious in the moment.

And when customers are unhappy with a decision, I try to be transparent. When we discontinued Hydrate for the second time, we shared some high-level sales data and explained why it no longer made sense. People felt included in the decision rather than surprised by it. There were still a few who disagreed, and that’s OK. But most of our community understood why we made the call. It’s always tricky deciding how much context to give, because your community will never fully see everything you’re weighing. But we try to be open.

For me, leadership isn’t about absorbing every opinion or making sure everyone is happy. It’s about listening with intention, looking at the full picture, and being willing to make the call when the data tells you it’s time.

Sometimes the most responsible thing you can do is disappoint a few people today so you can continue serving your larger community tomorrow.