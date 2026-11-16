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Key Takeaways AI is giving every business more tools to solve their own problems, making agency work harder to sell.

Offering more flexible contracts, instead of making them more restrictive, is the counterintuitive idea you need to embrace.

Client resentment is your biggest enemy. Make sure you do everything you can to prevent it from forming.

If you’ve been feeling like the future of your agency is bleak, you are not alone. Every agency owner I’ve spoken to in the past year has been experiencing the same reality. New business is shrinking as our model, which relies on providing external expertise to bring business value, is heavily under attack by AI. This is a situation we must accept as fact if we are to properly navigate it.

Even though this is the worst year on record for net-new business in the seven years of running my agency, we’ve managed to retain our existing clients and have not seen a significant drop in monthly revenues or had to let staff go. We have not grown, but we have not shrunk either. And in 2026, that’s a big win.

I believe the reason we have managed to sustain our base, and why I am ultimately not feeling as stressed as some of my peers, is that we have been doing two things right since well before the recent AI impacts affected our industry:

We have always offered flexibility in our contracting instead of looking to lock clients in. We have fought against client resentment proactively, ensuring our client relationships are rock steady.

Let’s dive into both of those in more detail so you can audit and adjust your delivery model as needed to ensure you survive this AI-caused agency apocalypse.

Locked-in clients jump the first moment they can

Before we review the contractual changes you need to institute, it is imperative that your team is doing top-notch work. Without that, nothing you do will help you survive. You need to be the best in class in your niche to even have a chance. B-grade delivery (or worse) no longer has a fighting chance.

It’s time for an audit! Review how many clients you have on locked-in, long-term managed service or support agreements. If you are used to selling your services on a fixed-fee and fixed-term model, where you are charging the same amount per month even if you don’t lift a finger and those contracts last for many months or years, your days are numbered.

Your clients will jump ship the moment that contract ends. This means you are on the clock to make things right. Our first client is still our client to this day, over six years later, and I believe it’s because they’ve never been forced to sign a contract of that nature. None of our clients ever have.

What do we do instead? We sign indefinite monthly agreements that have a straightforward adjustment, pause or cancellation clause. If you want to see the exact terminology of that clause, you can find a sample statement of work in my free book, How Do I Find Clients?

But the spirit of that clause is quite simple: value creation. Alongside each client, we agree what value we will bring for them each month and set our monthly compensation based on that value creation. If, at any point, the client feels that there’s a need to adjust that equation, take a short pause or cancel, they have the right to do so.

This clause has ensured our clients have always felt comfortable proceeding with us and staying on those agreements well beyond any fixed term we could have locked them in for. So, if you have any contracts that are locking clients in long-term, perhaps it’s time to adjust those contracts and ensure that your clients feel you are really there to support them.

Resentment kills all relationships

Locked-in terms are only one part of the equation. Your other, and perhaps biggest, enemy is locked-in pricing. I always tell my students: Every single time a client receives an invoice from you, they are doing a mathematical equation in their head that has two possible outcomes: “worth it” or “not worth it.”

To fight resentment, you need to make sure that every single time they do that equation, the result is unequivocally “worth it!” The way you do that is by putting yourself in the shoes of your clients before you send that invoice. If you believe that there’s any reason they might feel a reduction in the monthly invoice is warranted, you need to apply it preemptively and communicate it openly. That conversation, believe me, goes very well every time.

It sounds very simple because it is. When you send the invoice, communicate the situation clearly. Take this as an example: “You were away on vacation for a week, and then I was sick the last few days of the month, so I’ve reduced the invoice by $1,000. Hope you don’t mind.” And guess what? Of course they don’t mind! But they certainly appreciate it, and they remember it. This type of decision builds stronger relationships.

Before you dismiss this, think about how you would feel if you got the full invoice in that situation. Your thought process would sound more like: “Man, I was away for a week, and nothing got done, and then they were sick and missed the call at the end of the month, and they’re still charging me the full price. That’s absurd!” Of course, that builds resentment. Fight against it!

Some of you may feel challenged by the two ideas I’ve just shared, but I’m going to challenge you even more. The reality is, if you feel that these are difficult changes for your business or a risk to your success, what you’re actually feeling is a fear of losing control and a scarcity mindset. Both of these are feelings you need to fight and resist. Your survival is at stake.