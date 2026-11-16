Your Deal Didn’t Stall. You Were Pitching the Wrong Person.

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Key Takeaways The person who loves your product is rarely the person who can buy it.

A champion who won’t get you in front of the CFO is a fan, not a Coach.

Most stalled deals aren’t a pipeline problem, they’re a buyer map problem.u003cbru003e

Every founder knows this call. The demo went perfectly, the person who would use your product is thrilled and she promises to push it through. Then the deal goes quiet for three months. Founders blame inertia or a weak champion.

More often, the person who loved the product was never the person who could buy it, and nobody had mapped the people who could.

This is the limit of standard startup advice: find the user in pain, win their advocacy

and let them pull the product inside. That bottom-up motion works where users control the budget. It fails wherever a purchase has to clear finance, IT, legal and operations. I learned this early in my career selling orthopedic medical devices, where a surgeon could love an implant and the hospital still would not buy it. Since then, I have watched the same mistake stall more good products, in more industries, than competitors ever did.

Four Buyers in Every Complex Sale

In Strategic Selling, Robert Miller and Stephen Heiman describe four roles that show up in a complex B2B sale:

Economic Buyer: holds final authority over the budget and can say yes. Miller and Heiman say there is only one per sale, though it can be a board or a committee.

holds final authority over the budget and can say yes. Miller and Heiman say there is only one per sale, though it can be a board or a committee. User Buyer: lives with the product day to day and judges it by what it does to their own job performance.

lives with the product day to day and judges it by what it does to their own job performance. Technical Buyer: screens proposals against specifications, security, legal, or compliance standards. This person can say no but cannot give final approval.

screens proposals against specifications, security, legal, or compliance standards. This person can say no but cannot give final approval. Coach: wants you to win and guides you through the organization.

Most startups spend their time with the User Buyer and assume she’s also their Coach. The way to tell is access. A Coach gets you in front of the CFO, tells you when procurement reviews the contract and warns you about last quarter’s objection from finance. Someone who loves your product but won’t do those things is a fan, and fans don’t close deals.

The room you are not in

The room is bigger than most founders assume. A Gartner survey of 632 B2B buyers, published in May 2025, found buying groups ranging from five to 16 people across as many as four functions and 74% of those groups showed unhealthy conflict: members with conflicting objectives, disagreement on the best course, or decisions overruled by outsiders. Forrester’s 2026 research puts the typical buying decision at 13 internal stakeholders and nine external influencers.

Healthcare is an extreme case, not an exception. In a 2025 HIMSS survey of 211 health IT buyers, 57% said five or more people take part in technology purchases, and 23% said ten or more. Hospitals add value analysis committees on top. IQVIA reported in 2023, based on a survey of committee members, that even after approval only about one third of products are cleared for broad use. The rest must prove themselves in a trial, and Forrester found that more than 60% of business buyers across industries now use a trial before they buy.

Lead with insight

The Challenger Sale by Matthew Dixon and Brent Adamson is the best playbook I know for this. Across more than 6,000 reps, those who challenged customer thinking made up nearly 40% of star performers and 54% in complex sales. Relationship builders made up 7%. Being liked won’t get you through a committee.

Start by teaching. Open with something the customer hasn’t considered about how they make or lose money. Your champion won’t repeat a feature list to the CFO, but she’ll repeat a sharp insight.

Open with something the customer hasn’t considered about how they make or lose money. Your champion won’t repeat a feature list to the CFO, but she’ll repeat a sharp insight. Then tailor to how each person is measured: return and risk for the CFO, security for IT, workflow for the user. Keep it one story, though. Gartner found tailoring to the group’s shared goals raised consensus by 20%, while content aimed only at individuals had a 59% negative impact. One business case, a version for each person, the same numbers in every version.

return and risk for the CFO, security for IT, workflow for the user. Keep it one story, though. Gartner found tailoring to the group’s shared goals raised consensus by 20%, while content aimed only at individuals had a 59% negative impact. One business case, a version for each person, the same numbers in every version. Finally, take control. Bring up the price early. Ask your champion for a meeting with the Economic Buyer, and if she won’t set it up, you’ve learned where the deal stands.

Map before you pitch

Almost nobody does this work. Our 2026 State of B2B Go-to-Market report, which surveyed 511 B2B professionals, found that roughly 24% of go-to-market spending goes to initiatives with no traceable commercial outcome. That gap is the opportunity. A team with a documented buyer map can walk each decision gate on purpose while competitors wonder why the deal went cold. Here is how I start:

Audit your three largest open deals. For each, name the Economic Buyer, User Buyer, Technical Buyer and Coach. Every blank is a risk. Then write down what each person is measured on, promoted for, and blamed for. If you cannot, your strategy is guesswork.

For each, name the Economic Buyer, User Buyer, Technical Buyer and Coach. Every blank is a risk. Then write down what each person is measured on, promoted for, and blamed for. If you cannot, your strategy is guesswork. Build one deliverable per role. Give the Economic Buyer an ROI model, the Technical Buyer security and compliance documentation, and the User Buyer workflow evidence, all tied to one shared business case. Struggling teams build only the deck their user asked for.

Give the Economic Buyer an ROI model, the Technical Buyer security and compliance documentation, and the User Buyer workflow evidence, all tied to one shared business case. Struggling teams build only the deck their user asked for. Arm your Coach to sell without you. Train the people who like you to make the business case in closed-door meetings. If your CRM records one contact per account, you are tracking a relationship, not a transaction.

Train the people who like you to make the business case in closed-door meetings. If your CRM records one contact per account, you are tracking a relationship, not a transaction. Name the cause of death. Write one sentence on the most likely reason each deal dies, then find the activity in your plan that addresses it. If there isn’t one, that’s this quarter’s work.

Selling medical devices taught me that the market isn’t irrational. The map most teams carry into it is incomplete. You can keep building for the person who loves your product and wonder why the deal stalls in a room you never entered, or you can find out who holds the budget and what they are measured on. Most teams don’t have a pipeline problem. They have a buyer map problem.