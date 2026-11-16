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Key Takeaways Sandora quickly realized that AI would reshape the digital marketing landscape.

Brands need to pay attention to the questions people ask and understand how their products fit in.

See what AI search engines actually look for and the strategies for successful positioning.

This as-told-to story is based on a conversation with Courtney Sandora, founder of digital marketing agency Go Social, which focuses on the spirits industry. With a journalism and PR background, Sandora enjoys getting people to discover and talk about brands. Read on to see her top tips for brands that want to compete in the AEO (answer engine optimization) era and win customers this holiday shopping season and beyond. The piece has been edited for length and clarity.

Courtesy of Go Social. Founder Courtney Sandora.

I started my own business about 16 years ago. I wanted more flexibility and to do my own thing. I’ve always been interested in when something new comes on the scene. How does that impact how people discover brands and how our brands are recommended? Post-influencer marketing, AI visibility is what I’ve been super excited about.

About a year and a half ago, I began looking for our clients on ChatGPT. We do a lot in the wine and whiskey space. I was like, “Wow, ChatGPT is citing the publication Whiskey Wash” and some of these trade publications that quite honestly when you tell clients, “Oh, I got you in that,” they’re like, “Meh, it’s okay.” It’s not the Men’s Journal of the world. But I realized it was being cited because AI sees it as an authority and niche publication.

Brands that don’t optimize for AI will become invisible

But when I talk to clients, a lot of people don’t understand that there’s now an AI brand shortlist, and brands that aren’t optimized for AI will become invisible really fast. I’m not saying SEO is totally going away, but there’s a reason I never went into SEO. It’s a different side of the brain. I’m interested in storytelling and brand positioning. Historically, SEO has been more technical — site links, keywords, etc. This new AI world is really about understanding, Where are you relevant in consumers’ lives? What are the questions they’re going to ask that you’re going to answer?

A McKinsey study showed that when you look at the referrals on ChatGPT, where it’s pulling sources from, only 5% to 10% were coming from websites. It makes a lot of sense. If you’re asking an LLM a specific product question, about an ingredient or comparing two brands within the same portfolio, it’s more likely to go to a website. But that’s not really a lot of the questions people are asking. They’re like, “I’m going to San Francisco. What’s a great bar downtown?”

Seed the right message with third-party authorities

AI is not going to pull its response from a brand’s website; it’s smart enough not to do that. So knowing how to tell a story and seeding the right message with third-party authorities like journalists and creators becomes critical. We do a lot of social media for our clients, and for B2B, LinkedIn matters, but we’re not seeing platforms like Instagram drive a lot of results on the LLMs. At one point, AI was pulling a ton from Reddit, but recently it’s been less. Even with things like press releases, AI is savvy enough to say, “This is a press release. This isn’t an article,” and not give it the same weight.

Now, the approach has to start with the consumer. The first thing we do is we look at the category as a whole. What are people asking about bourbon in the category? You have to understand that landscape. Usually, you can’t see every question that people are asking, but they start to group into certain categories. So you can see what kinds of questions people are asking ChatGPT about bourbon. You need to determine if your brand is showing up when you ask those questions. If it’s not — and that’s very possible, especially if it’s a newer brand — you have to consider which questions you could credibly own.

Pay attention to the questions people are really asking

You don’t want to go out there and say, “I want to be the best bourbon.” Good luck. But what are your strengths as a brand? And also, do people care? We had a client who’s trying to own a certain cocktail that no one was asking about. So we had to ask if that’s really where we should put forth our effort. Because if no one’s asking about that specific cocktail, does it matter?

Once you understand the landscape, what you could credibly own and where you can fit in, the next step is seeding stories. That storytelling extends across everything from PR to creators, even how you appear on a retailer website. Typically, on retailer websites, there’s a short description. Is the message you want to tell in that retailer website description? Consistency matters too.

To use the example of bourbon again — there are some bourbons that own the gifting category. It’s an important category that people ask about. If that’s your brand’s strength, and then it stops appearing in gift guides, you make room for a competitor to slide in. It is all about patterns. The more AI sees a third party recommending you, the more likely you’ll appear in AI searches. But you also have to have retail availability. If people can’t purchase, that’s going to be a problem.

AEO is a different beast, but storytelling still matters

Early on, as I researched AEO on Reddit, people didn’t think it was a real thing that would actually compete with SEO. Even now, sometimes when I’m talking to clients, they’re like, “Well, my SEO contact said all I need to do is put up an FAQ page and tweak my website.” That doesn’t hurt, but it’s not going to move the needle. AEO is a different beast.

Just like we witnessed in the social media world, where all of a sudden you could schedule within a platform and the businesses offering that service shuttered overnight, I think a lot of the early movers helping people navigate LLMs will be pushed aside as tools become more sophisticated and integrated into the various platforms. But I’m banking on the idea that people are still going to need help figuring out the story they want to own and how to tell it.