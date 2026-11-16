Why Growing Brands Have an Edge Over Established Competitors in the AI Search Race

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Key Takeaways AEO rewards recency, agility and the ability to move quickly, giving newer companies several advantages against bigger, established competitors.

Brands should publish clear, easy-to-digest content that answers customer questions, reinforces consistent brand positioning and maintains a steady presence across owned and earned media channels.

Businesses should ensure accurate company information across online platforms and track AI visibility, LLM citations, referral traffic and conversions to understand AEO’s impact on growth.

My agency’s clients are heavily indexed in SMB B2B tech brands looking to raise money. Since we were founded in 2017, our clients have raised more than $2.5 billion in funding. Aside from having differentiated products, our most successful clients have had one thing in common: the ability to move swiftly and with agility to navigate shifts in micro and macro markets.

The same pattern is holding true with clients gaining market share through AEO (answer engine optimization). Brands are finding an edge by moving quickly to tackle the growth opportunity of a highly dynamic search landscape — one in which user behavior is changing by the day.

Here’s why — and how — they’re able to leverage AEO to make gains against bigger competitors.

Advantages of high-growth brands in the AI search era

Legacy content matters less than you’d think. Large language models (LLMs) carry a measurable recency bias. A decade’s worth of archived content doesn’t provide established companies with the head start many executives assume it does.

Speed wins in a market that changes monthly. AEO is one of the most dynamic disciplines in marketing today; what works this quarter may be obsolete next quarter. Large organizations rarely move with the agility this demands. Meanwhile, more and more less mature companies are hiring for fluency in LLMs and the content that feeds them.

Legacy assets can become liabilities. Structuring new content for AEO is far easier than retrofitting thousands of existing pages. Newer brands can build clean site architecture and easily retrievable content, all free of accumulated technical debt, from day one. They can also borrow credibility through comparison content, which performs exceptionally well in AEO and traditional SEO. Positioning yourself directly against an established competitor also puts your brand in the same conversation.

Paired with disciplined execution, those structural advantages can translate quickly into results and growth.

5 AEO practices that deliver

1. Structure content so machines can parse it

Dense paragraphs serve neither readers nor LLMs. “TL;DR” summaries, key takeaways, numbered lists and FAQs with concise answers are easy for both humans and machines to digest. When your content answers a likely prompt clearly and succinctly, it becomes a likely candidate for citation.

2. Maintain a consistent brand drumbeat

The most common obstacle I see among business leaders is time. Producing content for owned channels (your blog, LinkedIn, YouTube) and earned media (bylines and features on third-party platforms) is essential for building AEO momentum, but leaders rarely have time to take over those responsibilities on their own.

Work with your marketing leader to identify team members who can contribute insights on relevant topics, and commit to a sustainable cadence. Twice a week across your properties is a reasonable benchmark.

When I say “consistent,” I mean both in cadence and message; every piece must reinforce your positioning. If you sell the leading SaaS bookkeeping platform for local retailers, don’t publish content aimed at big-box chains. Inconsistency scrambles the signal LLMs use to understand who you are.

3. Build your content calendar around the questions your market is asking

Through networking events, discovery calls and pitch meetings, I hear common questions, especially around emerging channels like AEO. Our client services leaders see the same thing: As trends develop, identical questions emerge across verticals and growth stages.

When your customers and prospects keep asking the same question, that’s a signal for you (or your team) to address that question publicly. Create a system for capturing these questions and feeding them directly into your content calendar. It’s the most reliable way to stay relevant and remain part of the conversation.

4. Lock down your entity data

LLMs need an unambiguous picture of who you are and what you do. Audit your company address and contact details across your website and social profiles, update your Google Business Profile, and confirm that every online directory listing is accurate and current. This is basic hygiene, but it’s frequently overlooked.

5. Measure what matters

Attributing revenue to AI search with precision remains difficult, largely because much of today’s buyer journey happens without a click to your website. We rely on a three-part framework that delivers reliable directional data:

Visibility and share of voice: Use an AI visibility tracking tool (we use Profound) to monitor how often your brand appears relative to competitors on high-priority industry prompts.

Citations and traffic: Use web analytics (we use Google Analytics) to measure traffic arriving from LLM citations.

Conversions and revenue: Track conversions in your analytics platform, including LLM referral traffic, which in my experience does account for a small share of total conversions. Supplement this with post-conversion surveys asking customers where they first discovered your brand. The data is directional rather than exact, but it provides a decent idea of impact.

None of these strategies is especially complex. What they require is resources, budget and prioritization from leadership. Especially for the B2B tech sector, where LLMs use is proliferating at all points of the purchase journey, leveraging inherent advantages in AEO is one of the most effective paths to the growth that piques investors’ interest.