Amazon Reportedly Has an Ambitious Secret Plan to Ensure That You Never Shop Anywhere Else

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Key Takeaways A leaked internal Amazon document suggests that the company is working on a World Product Graph that would gather information on virtually every product available for sale on the Internet.

The goal is to keep shoppers researching and comparing products on Amazon rather than turning to Google, brand websites or rival retailers.

The document targets October 1, 2027, as a release date, but Amazon has not confirmed it.

Amazon’s secret plan goes beyond selling you everything. It also wants to be the place where you decide what to buy in the first place.

According to a recent Reuters report citing an internal document, Amazon is working on a secret initiative called World Product Graph to catalog products across the Internet, including items that it doesn’t currently sell. The project involves gathering data on essentially every item for sale on the web to keep shoppers from taking their research elsewhere.

World Product Graph could ensure that Amazon is the first place shoppers visit to figure out what they want to purchase. A detailed database could help customers compare product models, understand features and explore alternatives without jumping between search engines, manufacturers’ websites and competing stores.

That would give Amazon a stronger hold over the product research space, challenging Google while giving shoppers another reason to choose it over Walmart and other retailers.

“Amazon cannot be the go-destination for every shopping mission if customers must leave to research product relationships on Google, brand websites, and review sites,” the document read, according to Reuters. “These answers exist, ​but the only way to find them has been to leave Amazon for painstaking research on brand websites, third party review sites and tech forums.”

Inside the initiative

The project could also help Amazon navigate a shift in how people shop. Currently, some shoppers are using AI agents to research products and potentially make purchases. AI agents need reliable product information to make recommendations, which is something the World Product Graph could provide.

If the proposal becomes reality, it could offer Amazon an advantage that goes beyond competitive pricing. The site could offer information that makes other shopping sites feel less useful by comparison.

In a statement to Reuters, Amazon said it is “constantly working on new ideas and technologies.”

“Draft, outdated documents often paint an incomplete picture and the existence of a brainstorming document such as this one doesn’t necessarily reflect our current plans,” the company said in the statement.

The leaked document presents the proposal as a future press announcement, with October 1, 2027, as a target launch date. Reuters was not able to confirm a timeline or if Amazon would move forward with the plans.

The current state of shopping

Amazon currently has a stronger hold on shoppers who know what they want rather than those who are still deciding. A 2025 Morgan Stanley research report cited by Reuters found that 57% of online shoppers began product research on Google, compared with just 16% on Amazon.

Once shoppers have a specific product in mind, the rankings reverse. Amazon becomes the leading starting point, accounting for 41% of searches, compared with 23% for Google and 18% for Walmart.

Google currently leads in discovery, while Amazon has the advantage when customers arrive with a clearer purchase in mind.