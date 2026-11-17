Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

TL;DR: Black Friday is when a lot of small businesses lock in software for the year ahead. Get Microsoft Office 2024 Professional Plus for Windows for $39.97 (reg. $249.99) as a one-time purchase.

Black Friday season is a natural time for founders to audit recurring software bills before the new year. Office is often one of the bigger line items, and this license replaces the Microsoft 365 renewal with a single payment for one Windows 10 or Windows 11 PC.

Get Microsoft Office 2024 Professional Plus for Windows for $39.97 (reg. $249.99) with this Early Black Friday price drop.

Six desktop apps for everyday business work

A typical week for a business owner might include drafting a client agreement, reconciling expenses, pitching a new account, and keeping up with follow-ups. Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook cover all of that. OneNote holds ideas captured between meetings, and Access gives larger sets of business data a proper database to live in.

This version prioritizes stability over constant feature changes. It includes built-in security and compliance capabilities, a streamlined interface with dark mode, and light system requirements that run on a wide range of hardware.

With no cloud-dependent functionality, it suits controlled IT environments and regulated industries. Microsoft provides regular security updates for the supported lifecycle.

For a small team, a one-time license means each workstation gets its own copy at a fixed cost instead of another seat on a monthly plan. You don’t need a Microsoft 365 subscription to activate or use the apps.

The license is tied to the device rather than a Microsoft account, and you can’t transfer it to another PC. It isn’t compatible with Mac. The redemption code arrives by email right after checkout and must be redeemed within seven days.

The license holds a 4.9 out of 5 rating from 416 verified reviews.

Cut a recurring software cost before the new year and get Microsoft Office 2024 Professional Plus for Windows for $39.97 (reg. $249.99).

StackSocial prices subject to change.