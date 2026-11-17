This story appears in the November 2026 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

One of the most common pieces of advice given to entrepreneurs is to “trust your gut.” But the truth is, you can’t always trust your gut. Sometimes it leads you down the wrong path, or things just don’t pan out the way you expected. Of course, it’s what you do in those moments of failure that determine how successful you are as a business leader. Here, six founders open up about times they were totally sure of something that turned out to be wrong.

1. Discounting your team’s expertise.

“We pair exercise routines with counseling. Early on, I was very confident how I wanted our app’s user experience to work, so I pushed back on our developer’s recommendations. Fast-forward to now, we’ve just released v2, and it follows the structure the developer originally suggested. What feels intuitive from a therapeutic standpoint doesn’t always translate to a digital product. Now I try to lean into the expertise of the team I’ve built.” — Rio Wilson, founder and CEO, Brain-Body Therapy

2. Missing that business is personal.

“I was convinced the right way to run a political tech company was to deliver the service, process the payment, and move on. I figured everyone’s moving fast, and clients just want results. I was wrong. The people we serve are running for office, knocking on doors, doing something vulnerable. They need someone in their corner. When I started being warmer, more accessible, everything changed.” — Travis Trawick, CEO, FullPAC

3. Mistaking a trend for consumer behavior.

“I was certain that voice-activated hardware was the next interface for older adults to call for help. This was during the growth of Amazon Alexa and Google Home. We spent hundreds of thousands to build our own device, but ignored the comfort level of our end users. When we embedded with caregivers and residents, we discovered seniors needed simplicity. This led us toward the press-activated devices we launched with.” — Raj Mehra, cofounder and CEO, Sage

4. Selling to the buyer, not the user.

“Early on, I was certain that top-down sales to hospital executives was the only way. And we won contracts. But because we were selling to the C-suite rather than the doctors using the product, we added compliance dashboards and 14 extra clicks, so the product became shelfware. When the buyer and the user are different, you can win the sale and lose the product.” — Thomas Kelly, CEO, Heidi

5. Assuming how customers will use your product.

“We launched with very specific messaging about what and who Knix was for: It was leakproof underwear for pregnant women, new moms, and athletes. Within 24 hours, we’d received a flood of comments asking if it could be used for entirely different needs. In trying to be clear, we had limited our potential. I had to swallow my pride, reshoot the creative, and relaunch.” — Joanna Griffiths, founder, Knix

6. Discounting cultural differences.

“Japan looked undeniable: the market size, the appetite for a social app like ours. But Japanese Gen Z users behaved completely differently. Even asking users to upload a real photo during verification created immediate friction. We eventually found a local agency and rebuilt our positioning from scratch. Our instincts for Western audiences were so embedded in our thinking.” — Thomas Donninger, CEO, Wizz App