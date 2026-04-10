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Key Takeaways Get crystal clear on your non-negotiables.

Study real decisions, not public declarations.

Interview the company back.

Decide whether your values can thrive, not just survive.

With repeated layoffs, public controversies and growing scrutiny around how technology and AI are shaping our lives, finding a tech company that’s doing meaningful work can feel like a daunting, if not impossible, task. I know, because I’m a career and executive coach for tech leaders, many of whom are working diligently to make a positive change in the world while simultaneously managing pressure from boards and investors.

The truth is, there’s no such thing as a “perfectly” virtuous tech company in a capitalist society. Every leadership team must make tradeoffs and please stakeholders. That said, if you are clear about your values and intentional in evaluating employers, you can find a tech company you’re proud to work for. Here are four practical steps to help you identify an organization aligned with how you want to lead and move through the world.

1. Get crystal clear on your non-negotiables

Start by defining your requirements for a company. These aren’t your aspirational values, but your non-negotiables. Develop this list before you have a job offer in front of you, as it can be tempting to rationalize and compromise your stance when an exciting title or compensation package is on the table.

If these requirements aren’t explicit, they will quickly erode. Examples might include a demonstrated commitment to inclusion, ethical data practices, transparency from leadership or a willingness to prioritize long-term impact over short-term wins. For instance, one of my clients refused to work for a company that claimed to value diversity but lacked representation of historically marginalized groups at the C-suite level, even though the role would have accelerated her career. This clarity ensured she didn’t waste time interviewing with organizations that required her to ignore her red flags.

2. Study real decisions, not public declarations

As you research companies, focus on their track record to date. It’s easy for organizations to publish polished mission statements and bold values on their careers page, but you have to examine how those values show up in their day-to-day decisions. Look at how the company has handled layoffs, restructurings, major leadership transitions and other critical business moments. How were those decisions communicated? Who was protected? What rationale was shared internally and externally?

Values only matter when they are put into practice. One of my clients was initially excited about a company that publicly positioned itself as mission-driven and people-first, but then, when he dug deeper, he discovered a pattern of abrupt layoffs with minimal transparency. The marketing was compelling, yet the company’s behavior told a very different story.

3. Interview the company back

You should be researching a company you’re thinking of working for as much as they are researching you. Specifically, evaluate your future manager and potential colleagues to understand their culture, their business and how closely it aligns with your values. Focus on asking thoughtful, specific questions such as, “Can you tell me about a difficult decision your leadership team made and how it was communicated to employees?” and “Can you share an example of a time you empowered an employee?”

In addition to the substance of their responses, pay close attention to how they answer. Do they respond confidently and provide concrete examples, or do they struggle to come up with specifics? The latter may indicate that they don’t walk the talk. One of my clients wanted to join a company that prioritized employee development, yet their future manager struggled to provide a single specific example of how they had invested in an employee’s growth. Evasive answers are still answers, and they can be incredibly revealing.

4. Decide whether your values can thrive, not just survive

Many professionals tell me they just want to find a company where their values will survive. But survival is a low bar, and over time, it becomes a recipe for resentment and burnout. Please aim higher. Look for an organization where your values can truly thrive, where you can speak up without fear of retaliation, where you can say no and still be respected and where you can grow and lead without becoming someone you don’t recognize.

I recently worked with a leader who joined a company that aligned with some of her values, but not all, including work-life balance. For the first six months, she told herself it was manageable. However, when she eventually requested time off for a long-planned vacation, she was met with resistance and attempts to make her feel guilty. She realized her values weren’t thriving. In fact, they were barely surviving. She eventually decided to join an organization where her values and boundaries were respected and honored.

Final thoughts on finding the right tech company for you

Finding a tech company that aligns with your values isn’t about perfection. Your goal is to get clear on your non-negotiables, study real decisions instead of polished marketing, interview the company back and prioritize environments where your values can truly thrive. Know that the right company for you is out there, and you don’t have to compromise to find it. You’ve got this!