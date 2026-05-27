Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This article is part of the America's Favorite Mom & Pop Shops series. Read more stories

Key Takeaways If you’re always short on cash when it’s time to place orders, you end up buying too little, missing your best sales window and repeating the same crunch next season.

Modern inventory and payments tools can show what’s actually driving your margins, where cash is locked up and how much runway you really have — and that insight is worth more than gut feel.

For independent retailers, seasonal buying never gets easier — and cash flow is a constant pressure.

Say you run a streetwear store heading into your busiest season. Ordering inventory can’t wait. But the shop hasn’t sold through the current season’s stock, so there’s little cash on hand. The result: you order light, miss out on a critical revenue window and compound your financial woes.

This is the cash flow death spiral, and it’s incredibly common. More than half of small businesses have less than 31 days of cash in reserve.

Working with thousands of retailers and restaurants, I’ve seen this play out firsthand. The good news: there are steps merchants can take to break the cycle. Here’s why cash flow remains so brutal for independent retailers — and what they can actually do about it.

Why the cash flow squeeze never lets up

Cash flow has always been a challenge for small businesses. Lately, the pressure points have multiplied.

The days of building a solid retail business on foot traffic, decent stock and a good location are over. Now you’re managing a physical store, e-commerce, social media advertising and international delivery. Every one of those has cash flow implications, and getting any of them wrong costs money you may not have.

Your costs are also relentless: rent is due, payroll doesn’t take a month off, a burst pipe doesn’t wait for a slow week. And even between your busy seasons, you’re still spending to stay visible — running promotions, managing multiple sales channels, paying for the tools and platforms that keep your name in front of customers.

Layer inflation on top, and things get even tighter. When input costs spike, you’re stuck between two bad choices: absorb the hit and kill your margin, or pass it on and watch customers spend less. Shoppers are already walking in with less disposable income, so every transaction has to work harder.

Then there’s the unpredictability. Independent retailers face lumpy expenses, like insurance premiums and equipment upgrades, that tend to land all at once. And that’s before the macro stuff kicks in: interest rates change, gas prices jump, a city or state hikes taxes. None of it arrives on a schedule that works for you.

No wonder three-quarters of small businesses cite rising costs as their top financial challenge, while more than half struggle to pay operating expenses.

Credit has an important role to play, especially for merchants who need cash now to prepare for the busy season. But before reaching for credit and adding to their debt, they need a clear picture of where money comes from, where it goes, and what they can control.

Getting cash flow under control

Good cash flow management starts with knowing your numbers. Most retailers and restaurateurs aren’t accountants — and a spreadsheet alone won’t cut it.

Excel won’t instantly tell you what’s driving your best margins or flag cash tied up in underperforming inventory. For that, you need the right inventory management system — one that shows you what’s moving, your best and worst performers, and where your margins really lie. The best platforms now layer AI on top of that data, surfacing actionable insights and demand forecasts that help retailers make smarter buying decisions.

A product that flies off the shelf isn’t helping if the margin is thin. Sometimes the smarter move is to order more of a slower-selling item that makes more money per unit. For newer merchants, especially, a good analytics system can stand in for years of buying instinct and accounting know-how, helping spot patterns before costly mistakes happen.

Having command of your sales data also gives you leverage with vendors. Walk into a supplier negotiation knowing your sell-through rates and volumes, and you’re bargaining from a position of strength, not guesswork. That confidence can translate into extended payment terms, giving you more breathing room.

Building a cash reserve and maintaining a rolling forecast can be the difference between a bad week and a business-ending one. Even a modest buffer can absorb a lumpy expense without derailing your buying plans. And simply knowing what’s coming in and going out over the next 30 to 90 days helps turn emergencies into manageable line items.

Payment infrastructure is where a surprising amount of money disappears without notice. Nearly three-quarters of small business owners say cash flow management and invoice/bill payment are ongoing pain points, yet outdated terminals, slow deposit schedules and high card decline rates often go unexamined. Optimizing your payment processing gets money into your account faster. No single fix is dramatic, but the cumulative effect can be significant.

Looking beyond the bank for cash flow relief

In retail, especially, spending money on stock now is usually the most important thing you can do to ensure healthy revenue down the line. The catch: that takes capital you might not have today.

Unfortunately, independent retailers rarely have easy access to credit like the big guys do. About a third of small businesses that applied for a loan last year still ended up with a funding gap. And while banks can offer favorable rates, the application process tends to be slow and involved. If you need $10,000 fast, it’s often impractical.

That’s why an increasing number of small businesses are turning to non-traditional lenders. Last year, almost 30% of those seeking loans, lines of credit and cash advances went that route, nearly double the share in 2020.

Alternative lenders fill an important gap left by banks, typically underwriting on real business data rather than credit scores and collateral. Rates may be higher in some cases, but credit corresponds more directly to real business flows. So, while a bank might only see a credit score, alternative lenders see that you’ve pulled in $150,000 every holiday season and this year is looking no different.

As a POS company, for instance, we have the visibility to offer advances to merchants already running on our platform.

Lending based on existing transaction data means qualified merchants can be quickly approved. Repayment is either a percentage of daily card receipts or a daily debit from the account, avoiding the challenges of fixed monthly payments.

I’ve seen up close that the merchants who draw on these advances are rarely doing so out of desperation. Common uses are inventory purchases ahead of peak season, equipment upgrades, renovations and marketing pushes. These are growth-oriented moves by operators who can see an opportunity.

Some of the savviest retailers and restaurateurs I work with use advances on a rolling basis, season after season, simply as a tool to smooth things out and stay competitive.

Running an independent business has always been a game of margins: thin, unpredictable and gone overnight when a tariff lands or a season underperforms. The ones that last treat cash flow as a discipline, know their numbers and move fast when opportunity shows up. Timing is everything — and seizing the moment takes cash.