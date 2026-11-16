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Key Takeaways AI has real persuasive strengths. It excels at research, analyzing data, building logical arguments, addressing counterarguments and tailoring messages to different audiences.

AI can’t adopt a true “persuader’s mindset.” It defaults to logic when humans are wired to feel first and reason second.

AI can’t read tone or body language, and it can’t bring charisma or warmth to an interaction. It will only ever be a supplemental tool for all of your persuasive endeavors.

Everywhere we look, we’re confronted with new things AI is doing, from making full-length movies to solving seemingly unsolvable math problems. That makes automating marketing, sales and communications, among other things, seem all but certain. AI is truly everywhere, and it seems to be capable of just about anything — if not today, then tomorrow.

As AI reaches deeper into new corners of our personal and professional lives, there’s at least one thing it will never be able to do by itself: persuade. Persuasion — understood properly as “shared action” — will always require a uniquely human touch.

Despite — or, indeed, because of AI’s many remarkable strengths — it will only ever be a supplemental tool for all of your persuasive endeavors, especially in business and leadership. Understanding AI’s limitations when it comes to persuasion will help you excel whenever you need to use it to engage others professionally and personally, whether you’re making the sale to a potential client or your spouse.

AI has real persuasive strengths

AI assistants like ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini have enormous strengths when it comes to communicating more persuasively.

Their ability to capture, analyze and synthesize massive amounts of information is unparalleled. AI can quickly provide data on just about any subject. More than that, it can sort through the data, looking for trends and differences among viewpoints. AI’s ability to research exceeds the skills not just of interns, but of entry-level employees like Research Assistants and consultants, and even mid-level knowledge workers. Even teams of knowledge workers. That’s why many of these positions are being partially or entirely automated across many sectors, including at companies like McKinsey.

AI doesn’t stop at simply collecting information. It can make arguments for and against positions, too. It will structure those arguments logically and support them with facts. It can identify and respond to counterarguments to your position.

It will even make arguments against using AI itself. I asked ChatGPT if AI should be eliminated, and it quickly answered, “Probably not.” Then it responded with many paragraphs nuancing the answer. Gemini responded, “Eliminating artificial intelligence entirely would mean losing transformative advancements.”

AI can frame arguments for diverse audiences. I asked ChatGPT how it would frame advocating for zoning reform to progressives and conservatives (housing policy is one of my areas of expertise). It identified seven issues like equity and property rights and suggested thoughtful ways to navigate them with both groups.

AI can even craft stories. I asked it for compelling stories to advance housing reform, and it offered 10. The first was about “The young couple who can afford the mortgage — but can’t afford the house.” Good place to start.

So, what’s missing from AI’s approach to persuasion? There are three areas where AI will continue to fall short.

And AI has critical persuasive limitations

First, getting what we want begins by adopting what I call “the persuader’s mindset”: It’s about them, not you. Which means you have to put them first. Only when you truly understand your counterpart, put their needs front and center, and show them how you can meet them (while also meeting yours), will they be eager to work with you not once but repeatedly.

Adopting this mindset requires you to be fully in tune with your audience. AI can offer general understandings of an audience. It cannot, however, do a few critical things. It cannot relate to someone interpersonally since, well, it’s not a person. Groups are comprised of individuals with nuanced views. Humans can poke, probe, dig and explore in ways AI can’t — with emotional intelligence.

Second, AI’s approach to persuasion is, unsurprisingly, logic-first. This is, in many ways, a virtue: AI can quickly bring an abundance of data to bear on any issue.

The trouble with this logic-first approach is that it’s not in accordance with how our brains work. All the neuroscience and all the psychology show that humans are wired to feel first, then reason. This means that you need to start with feelings before turning to logic.

Indeed, AI recognizes this limitation. When I asked Gemini what areas it would struggle with in persuading, it replied: “Gemini faces distinct limitations in persuasion whenever success relies entirely on deeply human emotional intelligence, physical presence or lived experience.” ChatGPT emphasized that it cannot experience any emotions it’d be responding to.

AI’s logic-first approach will fall flat if it isn’t coupled with sufficient emotional intelligence. That’s where only humans can come in.

Third, AI can’t bring the human elements to interacting with others.

Humans listen not just to what others say, but how they say something. Were they excited or anxious? We watch for body language. She grimaced when I said that — uh oh! Maybe I shouldn’t have said it.

Humans can bring dynamism to how they share their ideas. They can be charismatic, warm and exciting. AI? Not so much.

Ultimately, the best way to leverage AI for all of your persuasive endeavors is to lean on its strengths — research, data, logic, arguments and the like — and then build a human-centered, emotionally intelligent edifice on top of it.