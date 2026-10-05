How AI Agents Are Helping Companies Scale Their Marketing

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Key Takeaways Agentic Marketing shifts AI from helping marketers create content to actually executing full workflows on their behalf.

The framework boils down to one formula: Skills + Tools + Context = Agency.

As AI takes on more execution, marketers should move from approving every step (human-in-the-loop) to supervising the system and intervening only on high-risk decisions (human-on-the-loop).



There is a unique opportunity in the market to create “agency” within marketing departments with the power of AI agents. I have been in marketing for more than 25 years, and I could not be more excited to scale marketing with AI. Let me introduce you to “Agentic Marketing”

As a company grows, marketing quickly becomes a collection of specialized functions. Product marketing defines positioning and messaging. Demand generation creates pipeline. Creative teams build assets. Growth marketers reach the right accounts. Social and paid media distribute content. Analytics measures performance. Marketing operations connects the systems. In many industries, legal and compliance also need to review what reaches customers.

Large companies may have hundreds of people across these functions. Startups do not have that luxury. And actually, beyond the top 500 companies, many organizations don’t have that marketing investment as well.

AI agents are beginning to change the equation.

I call this shift Agentic Marketing, a new way of executing marketing where AI agents can reason, use specialized skills, access business context and take actions across marketing workflows.

The most important word is agency; generative AI helped marketers create faster. Agentic AI can increasingly help them execute. For entrepreneurs, that could make sophisticated marketing capabilities available much earlier in the life of a company.

Marketing automation was only the beginning

Marketing has used automation for decades. A prospect downloads an ebook, and an automated workflow sends an email. A lead reaches a certain score, and the system routes it to sales. A customer abandons a shopping cart, and a follow-up campaign starts automatically.

These systems are valuable, but most traditional marketing automation follows predetermined rules: if this happens, do that. Agentic systems can handle a broader objective.

Imagine telling your marketing system, “Launch a campaign for our new product targeting the top 50 financial services accounts.”

There is no single workflow that can answer that request. The system needs to understand the product, identify the right personas, research target accounts, determine the messaging, create campaign assets, check brand requirements, validate claims, select channels, launch approved content and measure performance.

That requires the system to interpret an objective, determine what needs to happen and take authorized actions toward the outcome.

That is where Agentic Marketing begins.

From marketing departments to marketing capabilities

Consider how a traditional marketing organization works. Product marketing develops positioning and go-to-market strategy. Demand generation turns that strategy into campaigns. Creative teams build the assets. Account-based marketing teams personalize programs for high-value customers. Social and paid media teams distribute the content.

Marketing operations connects the systems, analytics evaluates performance and legal reviews claims before they reach customers. Each function contributes a different capability. Agentic Marketing creates an opportunity to represent some of those repeatable capabilities as specialized AI skills.

A Product Marketing Agent might analyze competitors and develop a messaging brief. A Customer Insights Agent could identify recurring customer pain points. An ABM Agent might research a target account and determine which value propositions are most relevant. A Brand Agent could review content against established standards. A Performance Agent could analyze campaign results and recommend changes. An Orchestrator Agent could coordinate the work across all of them.

For startups, this is a meaningful shift. Instead of asking how many people are required to build every marketing function, founders can start asking which capabilities can be turned into repeatable, agent-powered workflows.

The Agentic Marketing Framework

I believe companies can start building an Agentic Marketing operating model around three components: Skills, Tools and Context.

When these work together, they create agency.

1. Build skills

Start with the work your marketing team repeatedly performs.

Maybe product marketing follows a specific process for analyzing competitors. Your content team may use a framework for evaluating whether messaging is focused on customer outcomes. Your social team may have rules for adapting long-form content into short-form posts. Your brand team likely reviews assets against the same standards repeatedly. These processes can become reusable AI skills.

A skill should represent how your company wants a specific job performed. Instead of repeatedly asking an AI model, “Is this good content?” you can create a Content Review Skill that understands what good content means for your organization. The more repeatable the process, the stronger the candidate for a skill.

Skills become far more useful when agents can act. A campaign agent might need access to a CRM. A content agent may need a content management system. An analytics agent needs campaign performance data. A social agent needs access to publishing platforms.

Connecting agents to these systems moves AI beyond answering questions and into executing work. This is also where governance matters. Agents should receive only the permissions required for their role. Some actions can happen automatically. Others should require approval. The goal is controlled autonomy.

3. Provide context

Context may be the most important part of the model.

A generic AI model knows very little about your company. It does not inherently know your positioning, customer personas, approved messaging, competitive landscape, pricing strategy, previous campaigns, brand standards or legal requirements. That context is what allows agents to make better decisions.

There is a major difference between asking, “Create a campaign for CFOs,” and giving an agent access to your product messaging, customer research, previous campaign performance, brand guidelines, customer references and target account data before making the same request. Skills define how work gets done. Tools determine what actions can be taken. Context helps the system understand what to do and why.

Skills + Tools + Context = Agency.

Keep humans in the loop

Marketing directly shapes how customers experience your company, so autonomy needs guardrails. A poorly designed agentic system can distribute inaccurate information, make inappropriate claims or generate enormous amounts of low-quality content very quickly. Nobody needs more AI slop.

As content becomes cheaper to create, the quality bar should rise. That is why I believe marketing leaders should think about moving from human-in-the-loop toward human-on-the-loop systems.

Humans define the objective, establish the context, create the guardrails and determine which decisions agents can make autonomously. They supervise the system and step in when a decision carries greater brand, financial, legal or customer risk. The opportunity is to increase the speed of the marketing engine while preserving accountability and quality.

The opportunity for entrepreneurs

Startups have always faced the same constraint: ambition scales faster than resources.

A small company may compete against an organization with hundreds of marketers, yet it still needs strong positioning, compelling creative, personalized campaigns, account research, analytics and consistent execution.

Agentic Marketing can help close part of that capability gap.

The best place to start is small. Identify one repetitive workflow. Turn it into a skill. Connect it to the right tools. Give the agent the business context it needs. Set clear guardrails. Then move to the next workflow.

Over time, those individual capabilities can become an interconnected marketing system.

This is why I believe the real transformation in marketing goes far beyond generating more content. AI is beginning to participate in how marketing work itself gets planned, coordinated and executed.

Generative AI gave entrepreneurs access to intelligence. Agentic AI gives that intelligence agency.