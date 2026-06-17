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Key Takeaways In the AI agent era, your job isn’t to charm a machine. Your job is to pass its verification.

Earned media is the evidence file a machine consults before deciding whether you exist.



Picture a founder who runs a promising software company. Solid product, happy customers, decent website. One day, a Fortune 500 company in her exact target market goes looking for a vendor that does precisely what she does. She never gets a call. She never even knows the deal existed.

Here’s why. Nobody at that enterprise ran a Google search and skipped her listing. Instead, an internal AI agent did the first pass. It read vendor documentation across the market, checked third-party coverage, scored security signals, looked at integrations and handed a human buyer a shortlist of five names. Hers wasn’t on it. Not because her product was worse, but because the machine couldn’t verify her claims in the few seconds it spent looking.

This isn’t a thought experiment anymore. Nvidia’s enterprise AI platforms now sit underneath autonomous agents being embedded directly into SAP and Salesforce, the systems that run procurement and sales at much of the world’s largest companies. And Gartner predicts that by 2028, AI agents will be involved in 90% of B2B purchases, steering more than $15 trillion in spending. Your website, your press coverage, your product documentation: none of these are being read only by humans anymore. They’re being read by machines that decide whether you ever make the shortlist at all.

Marketing now has a third audience

For roughly two decades, marketing meant one thing: ranking in Google. That discipline is called search engine optimization, or SEO and it’s built around keywords, links from other sites and technical polish. The audience was a human typing a query.

Then AI chatbots became the new front door to information, and a second discipline emerged: generative engine optimization, or GEO. The goal of GEO is to get your company mentioned and recommended when someone asks a tool like ChatGPT, Perplexity or Gemini a question such as “what’s the best payroll software for a 50-person company?” The audience is still a human, but one reading an AI’s summary instead of a list of links.

Agent-to-agent marketing, or A2A, is the third layer now arriving on top. It doesn’t replace the other two. It adds a new audience entirely: the autonomous software agents doing research on behalf of enterprise buyers. And this audience is fundamentally different, because it isn’t reading for persuasion at all. It’s scanning for verifiable proof. It is, more or less, running a background check on your business.

In the A2A era, the job isn’t to charm a machine. The job is to pass its verification.

Your press coverage is now a background check

For years, getting your company written about in trade publications was filed under “brand awareness.” Nice to have, hard to measure. That changes when a machine is doing the early vendor research, because the machine’s first move is to look for evidence about you that you didn’t write yourself.

Think about what that means in practice. A fintech startup needs credible coverage in finance and payments publications, because that’s where an agent looks to confirm the company is real and respected. A cybersecurity vendor needs technical write-ups and signs of market trust that live outside its own marketing site. Any software company needs its description to read the same on its website, LinkedIn, Crunchbase, partner directories and media profiles, because a machine will check all of them at once, in seconds, and inconsistency reads as a red flag.

Earned media isn’t just reputation anymore. It’s the evidence file a machine consults before deciding whether you exist.

Hiding your proof behind a form is now a way to lose

Here’s the irony: most companies already have substantial credibility. Compliance certifications, uptime commitments, security practices and genuine customer success stories. The problem is where that proof lives. It’s locked inside PDFs, gated behind “request a demo” forms, or compressed into vague homepage claims like “enterprise-grade security” that a machine has no way to confirm.

A human prospect might fill out your form to get the security whitepaper. An AI agent won’t. It will simply note that it couldn’t verify your claims and move on to a competitor whose proof was sitting in plain, readable text on a public page. For two decades, gating content was how B2B marketers captured leads. In front of this new audience, the same tactic makes you invisible.

The fix is structural, not cosmetic. Put your security, compliance, uptime and privacy information on public pages written in plain text, not buried in downloadable documents. Let your case studies name the client and quantify the result, and let anyone, human or machine, read them without trading an email address first.

Your technical documentation is now marketing

There’s one more asset most founders never think of as marketing: the technical documentation that explains how other software connects to your product. For an enterprise buyer, one of the first questions any agent tries to answer is whether your product will plug into the systems the company already runs.

Historically, that documentation was a developer resource maintained far away from the marketing team. In an agent-driven discovery world, that separation is a liability. Clear, public integration pages, an honest changelog and a status page with a verifiable uptime record signal operational seriousness in a way no advertising campaign can. To a machine running a background check, “here is exactly how we connect to Salesforce, and here is our uptime for the last 12 months” is the most persuasive copy you can publish.

Run the background check on yourself

The good news is that you don’t need a big budget to find out where you stand. You need an honest afternoon. Do what the agent does: search your own brand in Google, then ask ChatGPT, Perplexity and Gemini what your company does and who should buy from it. Read what comes back as if you were a buyer who had never heard of you. Then check whether your company description matches across your website, LinkedIn, Crunchbase and partner pages, and whether your strongest proof, the certifications, the case studies, the integration details, is actually reachable without filling out a form.

Wherever the answers disappoint you, that’s the work. Move the locked-up proof onto public pages. Add structured data, a behind-the-scenes labeling format that helps machines understand what each page of your site is actually about, the way a well-organized filing cabinet helps a new assistant find things. Publish honest comparison pages and “best for” pages so any reader, human or otherwise, can understand your positioning without booking a call. And keep earning coverage in the publications your buyers’ industries actually trust, because that’s the evidence the machines weigh most.

Then ask yourself the only question that matters in this new era: could an AI agent figure out what your company does, who trusts it and why it’s credible, without anyone on your team being in the conversation?

The AI agent winners will be the easiest to verify

None of this means human relationships are dead. Gartner’s own research shows 69% of B2B buyers still want a salesperson to validate what the AI told them, and no agent is signing a contract on behalf of a CFO any time soon. But the first layer of the process, the filtering, the shortlisting, the initial comparison, is increasingly happening before anyone at the buying company has had any contact with your team at all.

You can’t charm a procurement agent over dinner. You can’t win it with a clever brand video or a beautiful homepage. What you can do is make your credibility effortless to confirm: your track record, your security posture, your integrations, your reputation, all legible in the few seconds it takes a machine to read your digital footprint.

The companies that win the A2A era won’t be the loudest. They’ll be the easiest to verify.