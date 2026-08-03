Nearly 720,000 People Stopped Working or Looking for Work in a Single Month. Here’s What’s Behind It.

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Roughly 720,000 people stopped working or looking for work between May and June, according to CNBC, based on U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data. The mass exodus spans both men and women, with most dropouts between ages 25 and 34.

Why is this happening? Economists point to a mix of factors: elevated long-term unemployment, mental health strain from prolonged job searches, and fewer flexible or remote roles for parents and workers with disabilities.

For business owners, the numbers cut both ways. A shrinking labor pool means more competition for talent already in the workforce, but it may also mean a deeper bench of skilled, discouraged candidates open to the right offer.