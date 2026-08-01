I Lost a Client I Should Never Have Lost — and It Rewired How I Run My Firm

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Key Takeaways Before we went remote, the office was running a relationship-maintenance operation none of us noticed — and when it collapsed, we didn’t realize it until our clients started feeling like strangers.

I stopped pretending remote work is neutral: it has real costs that fall unevenly on client-facing firms, and until you name that honestly, you can’t actually fix it.

Running a small accounting firm in 2025 means answering a question nobody has fully solved: how do you build a business clients trust deeply when half your team is working from a spare bedroom two states away?

I have spent four years wrestling with it. The honest answer is that I got it wrong before I got it right. What I learned did not come from a management book or a productivity framework. It came from losing a client I should never have lost, in a way that had nothing to do with the quality of our work.

That experience changed how I run everything.

How I lost a client of seven years to a birthday

Not a missed deadline. Not a calculation error. A birthday. One of my remote staff members mentioned in passing that a long-term client had a milestone coming up. I nodded, said “great,” and did absolutely nothing with that information. Three weeks later, that client called, annoyed about something unrelated, and signed with another firm before the month was out. When I dug into it, the birthday was just the final straw. We had quietly become a transaction to them. They sent documents, we sent returns and somewhere along the way we stopped being people they actually knew.

That was the moment I understood what remote work actually costs an accounting firm, and it has nothing to do with productivity.

Every article you read about managing remote teams talks about communication tools, meeting cadence and tracking output. All of that matters. But none of it addresses the specific thing accounting firms sell: trust. Not software. Not efficiency. The feeling a client gets when they believe their accountant genuinely knows them and is watching out for them. That feeling is extraordinarily hard to manufacture through a screen, and most firms are not even trying.

What the office was actually doing for us

Before we went hybrid, the office was running a relationship-maintenance operation that none of us noticed or appreciated. A client would call the front desk and mention something offhand. The receptionist would relay it to the file owner. Someone would follow up. It wasn’t a system. It was proximity and human instinct doing the work automatically.

Remotely, that entire invisible operation collapsed overnight. Nobody was overhearing anything. Nobody was walking past anyone’s desk. The phone calls still came in, but they landed in a vacuum. Information stopped traveling sideways across the team the way it used to, and we didn’t notice until clients started feeling like strangers.

The fix was not what I expected

My instinct was to add more check-ins. More internal meetings. More structured communication. What I actually needed to do was much simpler and much harder. I needed every person on my team to take personal ownership of the relationships inside their files, not just the work inside them.

That sounds obvious. In practice, it means the accountant handling a business return knows that the owner’s daughter just joined the company, knows the lease renewal is coming up in spring and picks up the phone once in a while for no reason other than to check in. It means treating client files less like tasks and more like ongoing relationships that require actual attention.

We now build what I call a relationship note directly into every active file. Not tax notes. Not billing notes. Personal context — what is going on in this client’s life right now that we should know about. It takes two minutes to update, and it has changed the quality of our client conversations more than any software we have ever purchased.

The staff problem nobody wants to admit

Remote work exposed something uncomfortable about our industry. A certain type of accountant, perfectly competent technically, has no interest in the human side of the work. In an office, that person still participates in the culture whether they want to or not. They overhear conversations, they get pulled into hallway discussions, they absorb the relationship norms of the firm just by being present.

Remotely, that same person retreats completely into the technical work and becomes, from the client’s perspective, someone who processes their documents and occasionally sends a PDF. Clients sense this quickly even if they never say it directly. It shows up in the tone of emails, in the length of calls, in how often they reach out with questions — and how often they quietly start wondering if there is someone better out there.

I am not saying those staff members are bad at their jobs. I am saying that remote work removes the guardrails that used to compensate for the gaps, and as a managing partner you have to consciously rebuild them.

What I actually changed

I stopped measuring my team only by what they completed and started paying attention to how their clients talked about them. Not formal surveys. Just listening. When a client calls the front desk, what is the tone? When someone refers us to a friend, what do they say about us specifically?

I also made phone calls a non-negotiable part of the job. Not video calls, not Slack messages — actual phone calls with clients at regular intervals that have nothing to do with a deadline. Some of my staff resisted this. A few still do. But the clients who get those calls are the ones who have stayed with us through fee increases, staff changes and every other reason someone might think about switching firms.

The last thing I changed was the hardest. I stopped pretending that remote work is neutral. It isn’t. It has real costs, and they fall unevenly on client-facing professional services firms in ways a tech company or a marketing agency will never feel. Acknowledging that inside the firm made it possible to actually address it, instead of just adding another tool to the stack and hoping for the best.

That client we lost over a birthday is with a competitor now. I think about it more than I should. But it is the reason we run the firm the way we do today — and I would rather have learned it then than be learning it now.