Kodak Invented the Future — But Couldn’t Let Go of Its Past. Here’s How to Avoid the Same Trap.

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Key Takeaways The habits that built the business often become the very ones that hold it back later. It’s what happens when circumstances change faster than habits do.

Most business owners already know they should delegate more and approve less. What’s harder to let go of is the identity built around those habits.

Gratitude for a habit and lifelong loyalty to it are two different things, and taking an honest look at which one you’re actually practicing is a start if you want to grow.

1975. A young engineer named Steven Sasson walked into Kodak‘s research lab carrying something that looked more like a science project than the future of photography. It weighed nearly four kilograms, captured black-and-white images at 0.01 megapixels, and took over 20 seconds to record a single photograph onto a cassette tape. By today’s standards, it was almost laughable.

It was also the world’s first digital camera.

The company that would later become the textbook example of missing the digital revolution was the very company that invented it. Ask most people today, and they’ll say that Kodak failed because it couldn’t see the future, but not everyone knows that it literally built the future — in its own lab, over a decade before anyone else.

So what actually happened?

The answer wasn’t a shortage of imagination. Kodak had spent decades building one of the most successful businesses in the world around film, and every roll sold, every print developed, reinforced a model that had made the company extraordinary. Digital photography didn’t threaten the technology; it threatened the identity of the entire business.

I see the same pattern in business owners constantly.

The habits that built the business are often not the ones that sustain it

The behaviors that save a business in its early years often become the very ones that hold it back later, and there’s nothing wrong with that on its own. It’s simply what happens when circumstances change faster than habits do.

When you’re starting out, being involved in everything makes sense. You speak to every customer because there’s nobody else to do it. You approve every decision because you’re the only one who knows the business well enough to. There may be business gurus who tell you that these are flaws, but I don’t want you to think of them as personal failings, because they’re often the reason the business survived long enough to succeed.

And as they say, hindsight is 20/20.

The complication begins once success changes the environment around a founder faster than it changes the founder themselves. A company grows from five people to 50, and important decisions still wait by default for the person at the top. A leadership team gets hired, and everyone assumes the founder will eventually step in anyway.

Does this mean there’s a lack of trust in the team? No, it’s simply that the habits that once protected the business are the hardest things to loosen a grip on, because for years they worked.

Why letting go feels like losing something, not fixing something

Business owners I work with already know they should delegate more and approve less. Knowledge was never the missing piece.

What’s harder to let go of is the identity built around those habits. Picture being praised for years because you were always reachable. Clients loved that you picked up the phone yourself, so being available became part of your reputation, maybe even part of how you saw yourself as a leader.

Now imagine someone telling you the business would be stronger if you stepped back from all of that. It doesn’t sound like a strategic suggestion. It can feel like being asked to become an entirely different person, which is exactly why so many capable founders resist it, even when they know, on paper, that it’s the right call.

The same tension happens in decision-making. Early on, a founder’s judgment genuinely was the advantage. It’s what hired the first employees and won the first clients. Along the way, though, leadership stops being about making every decision personally, and starts being about building an environment where good decisions can happen without you in the room.

This transition sounds simple to describe, but it doesn’t feel simple to live through, because every step back tends to raise the same question: “If I’m no longer doing the things that made me valuable, what exactly is my role now? Who am I now?“

That’s an uncomfortable question, so it’s an understandable one to avoid, and it’s often exactly why so many founders keep doing what they’ve always done. It’s not the sharpest approach, but it’s the most familiar, and it worked, and success has a habit of convincing us that yesterday’s formula deserves permanent loyalty.

It almost never does.

Gratitude for the past doesn’t require permanent allegiance to it

None of this is a case against the instincts that built the business in the first place. Those instincts deserve real credit. As a business owner, you deserve credit, because you got your business where it is.

But gratitude for a habit and lifelong loyalty to it are two different things, and taking an honest look at which one you’re actually practicing is a start if you want to grow.

Unlike what the world thinks, Kodak wasn’t beaten by digital photography. It was beaten by how hard it held onto the model that had already made it extraordinary, long after the environment around it had moved on.

Most founders will eventually face a version of that same choice: whether the belief that they need to be involved in everything is still true today, or simply the leftover form of a business that no longer exists.

What this actually looks like day to day

None of these moments are apparent in your day-to-day decisions:

A meeting you attend out of habit rather than necessity

A client you insist on handling yourself, not that anyone else would do it worse, but doing it yourself still feels like proof of something

Stacked over a year, they’re usually the difference between a business that keeps evolving and one that slowly turns into a museum of its own past.

Today, I’m not going to ask you to “reflect on your habits.” I’d like to offer a far simpler test.

Kodak always had the digital camera inside the company, but it chose not to let it compete with what already worked.

Somewhere in your business right now, there’s probably a version of that camera: a system already built, a person already capable, a decision already delegated on paper but not in practice, that could take something off your plate completely.

You likely already know what it is. You’ve just never tested whether the business needs you there as much as you think it does.

Pick that one thing this month. Not a small task. The one that would feel uncomfortable to fully release, because some part of your value still feels tied to doing it yourself. Hand it over completely for 30 days. Don’t check in. Don’t review the work before it goes out.

Watch what actually happens.

Most founders discover the business doesn’t just survive it, but it runs better, because someone else finally had the room to do the job properly, and the founder finally had the room to lead instead of operate.

Kodak invented the future and buried it because using it meant admitting the old model wasn’t the only way to win. You get a version of that decision every month. The difference is you get to choose differently.

Here’s to building a business, and a life, with zero regrets.